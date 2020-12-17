Sources: Co-op Christmas Ad 2020; DocMorris Wehnachtsfilm

If informal polling among family and friends is a true indication, the spots in today’s installment of the RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge are among the most memorable for the season.

The first commercial from Co-op, a grocery cooperative operating in the UK, tells the story of two musical brothers. The spot, which has over 151,000 views on YouTube, includes a call to action to join Co-op in finding ways, big and small, to do more for local communities.

The second spot (more of a film short really) from the Netherlands-based online pharmacy giant DocMorris tells the story of an elderly man whose behavior is so concerning to a neighbor that she calls his daughter to check up on him. The spot — the title translates to “Affair of the Heart” (if Google Translate has it correct) — is described on YouTube as communicating that the best gift we can give to ourselves and those who care about us is to be “fine and healthy.” We have a feeling that many, if not all, of those who have viewed the commercial 6.6 million+ times on the social media site agree.