Curbside cocktails anyone?
In time for New Year’s Eve, North Carolina and Oregon have joined at least 30 other states in allowing restaurants and bars to sell mixed drinks for offsite consumption.
As pandemic has placed harsh restrictions on indoor dining and drinking, restaurant and bar workers have launched numerous campaigns and petitions over the last couple months asking to be able to sell hard liquor to-go, as opposed to just beer and sealed bottles of wine. With winter’s restrictions on outdoor seating expected to lead to some tough months ahead, many establishments are welcoming whatever sales off-premise consumption may bring.
Such to-go programs are expected to be supported by consumers looking for ways to help local businesses. Much like local coffee shops or juice bars, mixologists expect to be able to offer drinks people can’t make in their homes.
For establishments, to-go cocktails add some additional cost for the containers and labor as well as extra procedures.
In North Carolina, curbside to-go drinks are limited to one drink per person per order. Cocktails need to be properly sealed and transported in the trunk of a car, not the passenger area.
Delivery drivers have to be at least 21 years old, undergo training, and verify everybody receiving a drink is over 21 and not too intoxicated. Deliveries are not allowed to university campuses.
Oregon has included a food requirement — the new rules allow two servings of alcohol “per substantial food item ordered.”
Risks from the new leniency may include a rise in impaired and/or underage drinking. People have been reported walking on streets or into other establishments with to-go drinks.
The sales opportunity from to-go cocktails is generally seen as minimal but still another revenue source in a challenging time. In Florida, pending legislation would make the sale of sealed containers of cocktails and spirits to-go with any food order permanent.
“Do I think to-go cocktails are a be-all, end-all rescue plan for restaurant-bars? Absolutely not,” Annie Blake, co-owner of Death or Glory bar in Florida’s Delray Beach, told the Sun-Sentinel. “But it’s a great service for people not going out to bars. Any little bit of incremental business helps.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see more pros than cons in allowing sales of to-go cocktails? Do you see it as a temporary program to support establishments during the pandemic or should it be permanent?
6 Comments on "Curbside cocktails anyone?"
Managing Director, GlobalData
Given the pressures on foodservice businesses, I am fully supportive of this measure. In fact, I would go further: this should be permitted at all times. Honestly, this country has ridiculously restrictive laws on alcohol that are completely at odds with its narrative of being “the land of the free.”
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Desperate times call for creative measures. We should do everything we can to help bars and restaurants survive.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The biggest issue with this will be that all public consumption laws are still geared toward no off-premises “ready-to-drink” alcohol. This either severely curtails the appeal of to-go cocktails or encourages unlawful nearby consumption by “take-out customers.” This works fine for New Orleans and Key West — not so much for downtown Durham, NC.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
Short answer: This is already in play in some communities. Look at the results and then decide if it is appropriate.
My view is this: Some worry that buying a cocktail to go means drinking and driving. Response: You can go to the liquor store and buy cold beer, wine, etc. The laws related to drinking while driving or in an automobile apply. Same would be for to-go liquor sales. The key is that these laws are enforced. And as for short term during the pandemic or permanent afterward, my vote is for permanent for those establishments that want to do so.