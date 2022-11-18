Do retailers need to add chief trust officers?
Cisco, SAP and Salesforce have all added a chief trust officer (CTrO) to their c-suite as the digital economy has elevated the importance of trust. Should retailers follow?
Some see the CTrO as a next step for the CISO (chief information security officer) role — tackling customer-facing responses to breaches, navigating third-party risk management and mitigating privacy concerns. Others see the role extending to digital trust overall, including battling online toxicity (i.e., harassment, hate speech) as well as ensuring inclusive online content, responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), and safety and equity in virtual communities. Still others believe the CTrO should broadly cover brand reputation across key stakeholders — customers, employees, third parties and shareholders — given the increasing importance of trust.
PwC’s “2022 Consumer Intelligence Series Survey on Trust” found that 87 percent of business executives think consumers have a high level of trust in their business, but only 30 percent of consumers say they do. The survey found 71 percent of consumers are unlikely to buy if a company loses their trust. The same 71 percent of employees indicated they would leave if their employer loses their trust.
A Deloitte survey of over 260 c-suite executives taken in mid-September found 61.3 percent saying their organizations will work to improve trust levels with key stakeholders in the next year, but that only 2.7 percent have a CTrO and that 16.3 percent have a C-suite executive overseeing trust efforts. For the coming year, another 3.4 percent plan to establish a CTrO role and eight percent plan to assign a leader — C-suite or otherwise — to oversee trust.
A majority of respondents to the Deloitte survey (55 percent) have no current trust tracking in place, although nearly 19.6 percent of those respondents plan to add such measures in the next 12 months.
A survey of just over 1,000 U.S. consumers by Clarify Capital found 55 percent seeing Amazon.com as trustworthy, making the platform the most trusted brand across industries. Trust levels for other major retailers included Walmart, 44 percent; Target, 36 percent; and Macy’s, Albertsons and Lowe’s, all at 22 percent.
The survey wasn’t able to sum up overriding factors determining what makes a business trustworthy. Some included delivering on promises, listening and acting on feedback and treating employees well.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do retailers need a chief trust officer or to put a c-level exec in charge of trust? Should cybersecurity and data privacy be the primary focus around trust issues or do you see a broader responsibility over brand reputation?
10 Comments on "Do retailers need to add chief trust officers?"
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
How could trust not already be deeply embedded as part of the job for everybody in the C-suite? Sounds like a moment to fire someone rather than hire someone.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
The C-suite is getting crowded. I sense that this idea of focusing on the trust issue will inadvertently cause the creation of silos. Who will make the decision when trust involves customer awareness of the product? Who will be in charge when there is a data privacy issue? Do SEC filings now go through finance, legal, and CtrO? It all sounds like a way of finger-pointing.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Every C-suite executive — whether in charge of tech, finance, marketing or other functional areas — should have the mindset that they are providing a trustworthy product. It shouldn’t matter whether the executive is customer-facing, dealing with associate relations, or engaged with a company’s vendors. Offloading “trust” to a single executive — without defining what trust means as part of a company’s culture — is a meaningless gesture.
President and CEO, Mpro5 Inc.
How many executives does it take to establish trust? Creating this position sounds very reactive to me. Some firm has a security breach and the next press release announces a CTrO. Between the CIO, the CTO and the CMO I would think a firm would be able to figure this out.
Lead, Kearney Consumer Institute
I’m perplexed. Trust is a very qualitative metric, not an easy to survey digital-only metric. Perhaps a chief privacy officer but let’s be thoughtful about semantics here. Cybersecurity and full-blown trust in a brand are not synonymous.
President, SSR Retail LLC
Another C-level officer won’t fix the problems of trust and cybersecurity. Those should be part of every current officer’s goals and a top priority at the board level. One more person in the C-suite isn’t going to get it done.
Senior Partner, Industry Consulting, Retail, CPG and Hospitality, Teradata
I don’t see the need to add another acronym in the C-suite. Trust is part of the brand equity every associate in the company is striving to improve. Brand management is most responsible for this but as we all know, it’s the job of everyone in the company, because everything communicates. Sure, there are new privacy laws and policies being enacted in foreign countries and here in the U.S., but this doesn’t automatically translate into hiring another high level executive. This will result in more turf wars and silos being created, which is never good. Here’s an idea — how about better collaboration among CISOs, Chief Counsel, Chief Data Officers and CMOs?
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
How did we get here? Has our belief and moral compass gotten so out of whack that we now need a watchdog in the C-suite? I think we already have one, and it’s called the SEC and other organizations that are supposed to be handling this. I would say that senior leadership should be held accountable for their actions, but a Trust Officer may not be the way to go.
Co-founder, RSR Research
Okay, I have absolutely NO idea what this is talking about. We want to install a Chief Trust Officer when we have no idea what makes a business trustworthy?
Guess what — if you’re not trustworthy, your customers will let you know quite quickly. This may be more appropriate for pure tech companies than it is for retailers.
Hey — I’ve got a noble idea. You want to feel trustworthy? Stop re-targeting me. Stop selling or renting my name.
What was it Lao Tzu said? So many translations of Chapter 38 in the Tao:
“When the Great Tao falls into disuse, benevolence and righteousness come into vogue. When shrewdness and sagacity appear, great hypocrisy prevails. It is when the bonds of kinship are out of joint that filial piety and paternal affection begin. It is when the State is in a ferment of revolution that loyal patriots arise.”
Just do the right thing, for goodness sake.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
First of all trust is not something a brand or company can promise or “offer.” It is something that, over time, customers develop for a company/brand based on performance. Second, what’s next, a CHO (Corporate Honesty Officer)? Telling people you have a Trust Executive is telling them that, up to now, you haven’t been trustworthy. And while I’m at it, shouldn’t cybersecurity and privacy concerns already be Job One for digital companies? As far as brand reputation, companies can try to control it but that too is determined by the market, not marketers. A brand is a promise and everything associated with that brand is an artifact that either reinforces or repudiates that promise. Trust is all about keeping your promises.