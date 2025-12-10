Does Amazon Need 30-Minute Delivery?

Amazon is testing an ultra-fast service that promises delivery of “thousands of everyday household essentials and fresh grocery items” within 30 minutes or less. The cost is tallied at $3.99 per order for Prime members, and $13.99 for non-Prime customers.

An extra $1.99 will apply to orders below $15 from Prime members.

The program, termed Amazon Now, is being piloted in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia. In those areas, Amazon Now has become part of the main Amazon shopping app, allowing users to track orders and tip delivery drivers. Users can check the “30-Minute Delivery” option in the app navigation bar to see if they’re eligible for the service.

The e-commerce giant has strategically placed micro-fulfillment centers near work and residential areas to support efficient order fulfillment. Amazon said in a press release, “This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times.”

Amazon said Amazon Now complements other ways Prime members can tap speedy delivery options, including same-day and next-day delivery. In select ZIP codes, Prime members can get same-day delivery — free for qualifying orders over a minimum amount ($25 in most cities), and costing up to $2.99 per order for orders under the minimum amount. For non-Prime members, that cost increases to $12.99.

Amazon, in mid-August, announced it had started offering same-day delivery of perishables in more than 1,000 cities and towns across the U.S. That number has since reached 2,300 locations across the U.S. as 2025 draws to a close.

Amazon Now: The Retailer’s Latest Push for Even-Faster Delivery

Amazon has experimented with ultra-fast delivery before. In 2014, the e-commerce giant introduced a “Prime Now” service that offered one-hour deliveries, but the service was discontinued in 2021.

Amazon Now could allow Amazon to better compete with rivals Walmart and Target, which have an advantage supporting delivery by fulfilling online orders from their massive store base. It could also further competition with delivery firms such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart, which use retailers’ stores as warehouses.

The Information noted that Amazon Now will focus on its “everyday essentials” category — which includes household items, prepared food, and packaged snacks — that can be low margin, but encourage repeat buyers and bring shoppers to its website, which is beneficial to the overall business.

“We think Amazon Now is potentially an important step toward Amazon matching or even surpassing the immediacy benefit of in-store purchasing,” Bank of America analyst Justin Post said in a research note attained by FreightWaves.

“We expect Amazon Now to have low or even negative overall margins (about~$6 in fees plus product gross margins probably do not cover small basket delivery cost unless over a very short distance), but we think its impact on 2026 profitability will be limited given its small scale. Additionally, if the offering scales, Amazon Now could have an important lock-in benefit for Prime users,” Post wrote.