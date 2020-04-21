Does anybody remember Earth Day?

Apr 21, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

Tomorrow will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the very first Earth Day. The realities of social distancing rules and stay-at-home orders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will make this year’s event unlike any in history.

The official Earth Day site is calling on people from all over the world to join in a wide range of digital events. The site makes the point that nations may have been unprepared for the novel coronavirus, but there is still time to prepare for the climate crisis that is growing daily.

If we don’t demand change to transform our planet and meet our climate crisis, our current state will become the new normal — a world where pandemics and extreme weather events span the globe, leaving already marginalized and vulnerable communities even more at risk.”

In preparation for Earth Day, the Consumer Brands Association has released its policy platform for a nationally or regionally standardized recycling program.

“With nearly 10,000 programs and unique sets of rules complicating America’s recycling system today, we have created an unsustainable morass that confuses consumers and drastically increases contamination,” Meghan Stasz, vice president, packaging and sustainability, Consumer Brands Association, said in a statement. “Our industry is building on its decades of global experience in policy and smarter packaging to provide a blueprint for the type of functioning recycling system that consumers and the environment deserve.”

The industry group points to already low recycling rates and “global market forces” that will likely result in more waste. Part of its solution, the group maintains, is to replace the current system for regulating recycling with a “market-based” system that is simpler for consumers to understand and which will, in turn, improve participation rates.

“Recycling is not the final or only solution to our packaging challenges, but without a functioning recycling system, there is no second life for valuable material — it’s just trash, or worse, pollution,” said Ms. Stasz.

An article from last August on the Earth Day site argues that if we continue to produce single-use plastics at the current rate, we will never rid ourselves of the problem. After decades of recycling efforts, there is more waste than ever before. The solution is to limit the use of plastics to only areas where it is absolutely necessary, such as in medical supplies, and “a few types of food packaging.” Even in these cases, only “the most highly recyclable plastics” should be used.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What is your assessment of the Consumer Brands Association’s proposal for a standardized recycling program? What actions would you like to see from the consumer goods and retailing industries in support of Earth Day principles?

1 hour 28 minutes ago

Manufacturers and retailers can do their part to improve the environment and have a significant positive impact. However, individuals have to want to participate and some don’t. As some seldom-seen wildlife is returning to reclaim some of its territory, left open due to to the pandemic, some will see the beauty in the change and join in the recycling effort.

1 hour 18 minutes ago

What Earth Day needs is an advocate and a solid support campaign. The CBA should take a leadership position and make Earth Day relevant and sustainable. That’s more than just a recycling message. Recycling is fine, but how about not producing as much to start, and reusing what’s been made? We’ve all been told to recycle but the markets for recycled materials have dried up. CBA has an opportunity to stand up and stand out – let’s hope they do more than just put out a green bin.

1 hour 11 minutes ago

Do you get the feeling that Mother Nature has sent us to our room to think about what we’ve done to the world? Take a look at how the Earth is healing during this pandemic. Pollution levels have plunged. The Venice canals are clear. Wildlife is returning. Heck, if you can’t get recycling right, how are you going to heal the world? This isn’t that hard people. It just needs some solid leadership for a change, and a little less money worship.

19 minutes 59 seconds ago
The last 24 months have provided a quick education on some natural, physical realities that can’t be managed long-term through denial or deferral. Thirty years ago, when I first had any consciousness of ecological issues, the framing was largely about resource scarcity in a macro sense and the nuisance of litter on an individual level. Renewable energy versus dwindling supplies of extractive fuels; personal responsibility at the last touch of a product’s lifecycle. Today, we have a much better understanding of the scale and magnitude of the negative impacts of packaging waste and pollution on health, wildlife, and ecosystems. Recycling standards, infrastructure, and incentives are necessary–but so are extended producer responsibility, circularity, and a focused effort to reduce single-use products and packaging that can’t biodegrade or be composted. I see progress on all of these fronts, and I hope the industry aligns and executes quickly. Perhaps even more importantly, I see promising signs of the retail and consumer products industries rising to the greater challenges presented by the climate crisis through initiatives like reducing energy… Read more »
