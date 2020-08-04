Will the coronavirus change how we use plastic packaging?
“We need plastic” has not been a common refrain among consumers and retailers in recent times.
Yet as shoppers and retailers have had their attention shifted to surviving the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a dramatic shift to foods packaged in plastics.
Retailers have replaced open bins with pre-packaged goods. Many stores no longer allow customers to bring their own bags in the store. Even the natural foods store is individually wrapping bagels in my neighborhood.
Why? Plastic packaging helps ensure food safety in a world panicked by a pandemic.
The truth is that the plastic debate has been stuck between naive extremes. On one side, all plastic is bad. On the other, all plastic use is endorsed because it’s profitable and convenient.
The truth is more complex.
Beyond plastics, there are few effective and inexpensive options for protecting the food supply. Plastic packaging also offers tremendous advantages in manufacturing and for display in the store.
Plastics do pollute the environment badly and take hundreds of years to decay. Without changes in plastics manufacturing and/or its use, estimates are that the oceans will be overrun by 2050.
Efforts to improve recyclability or make biodegradable substitutes are a long way from creating a profitable home-grown recycling industry. Recycling is so difficult that many off-shore destinations have started rejecting U.S. plastics.
Perhaps, we need to treat plastics as a public health issue. Let’s move the discussion away from the extremes and focus on how to responsibly make, use and dispose of/recycle plastics.
What would that mean? For one, it would mean arriving at a national consensus on the legitimate uses of the material. It would also mean increased funding and focus on recycling and the development of biodegradables. It may take a national effort subsidized by the federal government to make recycling work in the U.S.
The chaos in the market for plastics and alternatives has created more challenges than it has solved. The coronavirus pandemic makes it clear that society cannot win as long as this chaos rules. It’s time for change.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think consumers and retailers will look at plastic packaging any differently after the coronavirus pandemic has ended? What will it take to fix the nation’s plastic challenge going forward?
SVP, Strategy & Insight, Profitero
A pre-print research paper from the National Institutes of Health shows that viable coronavirus could be detected in aerosols up to three hours post aerosolization, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Public opinion is influencable in many ways, only one of which is with facts. I hope that policy makers, merchants, and manufacturers look carefully at the long-term public health, environmental, and economic considerations and act responsibly and in proportion to the realities we face, as the stakes are higher than is widely discussed.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
My family has discussed the polarizing nature of plastic during every grocery shipment disinfection session we’ve had so far, because plastic makes it easier. If you would have told us a few months ago we’d be cheering for plastic containers, I would have thought you were insane. Right now, we’re throwing plastic grocery bags straight in the trash! It makes my heart hurt, but even if I wanted to recycle them, I couldn’t, because our recycling is shut down because of COVID-19.
This article hits the nail on the head, it is a difficult issue, because both sides are overly idealistic.
Consumers and retailers will definitely look at how they can more efficiently and more effectively use plastic packaging differently post-pandemic. Fixing it is a tricky question for the reasons you’ve outlined above.
Content Marketing Strategist
Plastic is experiencing a retail renaissance.
In 2019, global consumers waged a war on plastic waste; in 2020, we prefer products protected by plastic.
At least as long as this global pandemic lingers, we will view plastic as an ally that keeps us and our loved ones safe.
However, our increased use of plastic means more shopping bags will pile up in landfills and plastic waste will continue to harm marine life. Eventually sustainability-minded consumers will reward companies that invest in cardboard, paper, aluminum and glass packaging.
But, for now, we’re focused on our own survival, even if it means reverting to old habits.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
If nothing else, this whole scenario will accelerate the development of a biodegradable alternative to everyday use plastic. It’s long overdue.