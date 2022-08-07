Does fashion need to adopt eco-labels to aid consumer purchasing decisions?

Jul 08, 2022
by Tom Ryan

According to a new survey, half of U.S. consumers have some level of interest in eco-labels to guide their fashion purchases, including 13.1 percent who are “very interested.”

The survey of 500 U.S. consumers, conducted by Fordham University – Gabelli School of Business’ Responsible Business Coalition (RBC) in partnership with Rockbridge Associates, further found:

  • Interest in eco-labels is primarily driven by younger, college-educated and employed fashion consumers who live in urban settings. 
  • Nearly half of consumers (46 percent) indicated that recyclability is an issue of importance to them that they would like displayed on eco-labels, followed by human and labor rights (39 percent); chemical usage, animal welfare and material usage (33 percent); and information on carbon footprint (31 percent). 
  • Most consumers (65 percent) want eco-labels attached directly to the garments that they are considering purchasing via a brand label, the price tag, or both. Online, 44 percent preferred an eco-label in the form of a sustainability icon on the website, a website filter, or both.

One major challenge is the fashion industry’s poor track record on sustainability. The Ellen MacArthur Foundation found that while 95 percent of global textiles can be recycled, 73 percent end up in a landfill or incinerator.

Sustainability credentials are also still being fine-tuned.

Last week, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, an alliance of major fashion brands, announced it was pausing its use of the Higg Materials Sustainability Index, its tool measuring garments’ sustainability, after a Norwegian advertising watchdog found many of the environmental claims were misleading or outright deceptive.

Lerzan Aksoy, a marketing professor at Fordham, believes eco-labels would incentivize fashion brands to make more substantial sustainability commitments. He also believes that while the fashion industry needs a consensus on how to measure and report on sustainability metrics, eco-labels would offer significant value as standards are developed.

Speaking to WWD, Prof. Aksoy said, “We have seen something similar in the history of nutrition claims — these things take time to be codified. Ultimately, an agreed-upon rulemaking body is going to have to set the appropriate criteria for making sustainability claims. But we cannot use this as an excuse to wait.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What do you think of the consumer appeal of eco-labels and the challenges in developing and implementing them? Would such labels at this point further complicate or help resolve greenwashing claims?

"I think we need to start somewhere, and eco-labels are a beginning."

Ken MorrisManaging Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors

Ken MorrisManaging Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors

Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
20 minutes 16 seconds ago
I think we need to start somewhere, and eco-labels are a beginning. If I’m spending a dollar, I want it to be spent responsibly. Perhaps leveraging technology like blockchain and RFID would aid in the traceability of products with eco-labels. We need to treat this planet with respect and not squander the bounty we have been given.  Millennials and Gen Zs continue to pay close attention to social and environmental changes daily. So waiting to see what other brands and retailers are doing before improving your own products’ sustainability will only result in consumers diverting sales to your competitors. Give the consumers what they want: expand product assortment to extend sustainable brands. In addition, improve visibility into the lifecycle of the garment by paring with blockchain or other distributed ledger technologies.  Also, we need to be careful with what ends up being printed on the labels. Let’s not forget that the “nutrition” label has been essentially designed by lobbyists for decades, and the “food pyramid” even more so. How else would the healthiest diet consist… Read more »
Gene Detroyer
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
18 minutes 20 seconds ago

If you want to believe this research, read the second paragraph of today’s music discussion first.

Apparel is a huge environmental problem. The waste is mind-boggling to me. Therefore, anything will help. But, please, can we have an objective source determine what those labels should say? We have learned you can’t trust the manufacturer.

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
13 minutes 6 seconds ago

Assuming the data on these labels can be independently audited and verified (no small feat) I love this idea. These labels are akin to nutritional labels on food products, and they are a straight line to greater accountability for the manufacturers. Information is power – and a powerful influencer.

Nicola Kinsella
Nicola Kinsella
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
12 minutes 56 seconds ago

Buyers have to trust the standards if they’re going to be meaningful. Today it’s trust in a brand that often wins these customers over. Eco-labels based on a strong set of standards would help younger brands enter the market with more credibility, encourage more brands to produce more sustainable products, and help increase consumer confidence in mainstream brands who are transitioning to more sustainable practices. It would also help customers feel more confident in their decisions – which can sometimes be the difference between making a sale or not. Ultimately, I think the right standards will absolutely be beneficial, but they will have to stand up to close scrutiny.

