Sources: DoorDash

Many of us are used to having takeout meals and groceries delivered by a variety of services. Now, DoorDash, a food delivery service with an approximate 45 percent market share, according to Second Measure, is launching DashMart, a new service offering 2,000 grocery products and essentials, as well as convenience and restaurant branded items delivered within 30 minutes.

The service is already available in eight U.S. cities with plans for more to come online soon. The virtual stores are really micro fulfillment centers where DashMart employees pick and pack orders that are delivered by other workers called “Dashers,” according to TechCrunch. This launch comes after DoorDash worked with convenience and drug store chains such as 7-Eleven, Wawa, CVS, and Walgreens to deliver key items quickly to shoppers during the pandemic.

The new service offers items such as dog food, cough medicine and ice cream, which one might want in a hurry. But DashMart also offers a variety of restaurant-branded items, such as sauces and rubs, and is pitching the service as a way to get niche retail products from local businesses and restaurants to shoppers.

With supermarkets and grocery delivery services typically offering delivery of a wide assortment of items within two hours and restaurant delivery service often offered within 30 minutes, DoorDash is promising faster delivery of convenience items to consumers along with a way for local merchants and restaurants to reach shoppers with their one-of-a-kind products.