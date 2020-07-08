DoorDash delivers a virtual convenience store
Many of us are used to having takeout meals and groceries delivered by a variety of services. Now, DoorDash, a food delivery service with an approximate 45 percent market share, according to Second Measure, is launching DashMart, a new service offering 2,000 grocery products and essentials, as well as convenience and restaurant branded items delivered within 30 minutes.
The service is already available in eight U.S. cities with plans for more to come online soon. The virtual stores are really micro fulfillment centers where DashMart employees pick and pack orders that are delivered by other workers called “Dashers,” according to TechCrunch. This launch comes after DoorDash worked with convenience and drug store chains such as 7-Eleven, Wawa, CVS, and Walgreens to deliver key items quickly to shoppers during the pandemic.
The new service offers items such as dog food, cough medicine and ice cream, which one might want in a hurry. But DashMart also offers a variety of restaurant-branded items, such as sauces and rubs, and is pitching the service as a way to get niche retail products from local businesses and restaurants to shoppers.
With supermarkets and grocery delivery services typically offering delivery of a wide assortment of items within two hours and restaurant delivery service often offered within 30 minutes, DoorDash is promising faster delivery of convenience items to consumers along with a way for local merchants and restaurants to reach shoppers with their one-of-a-kind products.
- DoorDash
- DoorDash launches online DashMart convenience stores to sell snacks and groceries – The Verge
- Introducing DashMart, a New Type of Convenience Store – DoorDash
- DoorDash launches a convenience store – TechCrunch
- Walgreens now available on DoorDash – DoorDash
- DoorDash Adds Grocery Items, Offering More Competition To Amazon’s Prime Now –Forbes
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will DashMart’s offering of essential and unique products delivered in about 30 minutes be a hit with housebound consumers? Do you expect more delivery fulfillment companies to get into the virtual store business and how might that affect their relationship with chain retailers?
Join the Discussion!
4 Comments on "DoorDash delivers a virtual convenience store"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I guess it will depend on the retail price of the item and cost to deliver it. This is a natural extension of the service they are providing to their customer base. It will be interesting to see how this plays out on a larger scale.
Chief Customer Officer, Incisiv
I think this is a great idea but would be very concerned about the direct conflict of interest with their current convenience and grocery customers. Competing with the very companies that got them where they are could end up blowing up in their face unless they’ve deemed the potential revenue of this service to far exceed the fees they get from their current customers.
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
Whether third-party delivery companies would try to disintermediate retailers from shoppers has been a long running discussion. The risk has now become the reality. If the DoorDash app opens to DashMart first (and I can’t imagine it won’t) then brand loyal consumers and retailers will both become disenchanted with DoorDash services. DoorDash may be reading the COVID-19 surge in demand too aggressively, thinking consumers are so enamored with their delivery that they won’t switch services or stop using them altogether if it becomes too hard to find Mrs. Dash seasoning instead of DashMart seasoning.
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
This is a terrific idea whose timing is right. COVID-19 hastened and expanded online purchases. DashMart’s 2,000 grocery products and essentials, provide convenience store accessibility without leaving your home. As c-stores have evolved into having a more foodservice-oriented focus, many of the items featured by DashMart are no longer to be found on the shelves of many convenience stores. Plus, unlike full-service online supermarket offerings with fresh produce, meats, etc., these packaged products have recognized brand names with little need for pre-inspection or trusting of someone to pick the best fruits and vegetables.
This model will be emulated by others and chain retailers will either need to adjust to DoorDash or develop their own delivery services, something which is complicated and expensive.