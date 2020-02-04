eBay pledges to get small businesses ‘up and running’ online
Small retail businesses across the U.S. are under pressure as they try to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. At least one company, eBay, thinks it has an answer to their problems.
The e-commerce platform announced the launch of “Up and Running,” a new $100 million accelerator program that promises technical and financial support to get small merchants without an online presence online quickly.
“For the last 25 years, eBay has helped launch and grow hundreds of thousands of small businesses, and now we’ve created Up & Running to accelerate the start-up time frame for retailers opening online stores during these unprecedented times,” said Jordan Sweetnam, SVP eBay North America, in a statement. “eBay was built on the simple premise that connecting buyers and sellers around the world creates economic opportunity, and this is exactly what we need to be doing — now more than ever.”
The program will provide new businesses with a free basic eBay store for three months. Merchants opening new online storefronts will gain access to the 183 million active users around the world who shop on eBay. The e-commerce giant is waiving its selling fees for participants in the program and will allow merchants to sell up to 500 items for free. The new sellers will also receive guidance and resources, including marketing and merchandising tools, discounted shipping supplies and customization features to create their own unique identity on the platform.
The need for speed is critical for many retailers that have been forced to close store doors as localities and states have ordered consumers to stay at home and practice social distancing in instances when they do go out in public. In launching the new program, eBay cited statistics that show half of small businesses only have enough cash to last 27 days without revenue coming in, and 70 percent operate without an online presence.
New sellers will have access to educational webinars from eBay as well as individual business support and access to long-time sellers on the platform who are willing to serve as mentors. The platform provider also plans to highlight small businesses on the site in coming weeks, offering shoppers new ways to support local merchants without having to leave their homes.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will eBay’s “Up & Running” program be successful in helping small retailers and brands hurt by the business effects of the coronavirus outbreak? Does it make sense for the large numbers of small retailers that have not been online to now develop an e-commerce presence?
4 Comments on "eBay pledges to get small businesses ‘up and running’ online"
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
eBay must be appreciated for taking this initiative. I wonder if they would extend some of the benefits, like waiving the selling fees for new sellers. Businesses that had only physical stores until now should be able to get going.
Chief Executive Officer, The TSi Company
This is an excellent idea, and I commend eBay for the attempt, but I don’t see this as being too successful. Any retail business today that does not have a website or the ability to sell online has tremendous limitations. First, most likely, the owner is not technically savvy, and now with employees being furloughed chances are there will not be anyone available to help. Second, small businesses are more inclined to think about their present situation and not out of the box about going online quickly. Some will take advantage of the opportunity, but I do not see this being very successful. However, when this is over, I think eBay will then have a more significant chance because businesses without a web presence who have survived are going to realize how significant being available online for business is and that will be the time to address it.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
eBay’s program definitely doesn’t hurt. The fact that 70 percent of small businesses do not have an online store is a scary number – in order to survive for the future, all brands and retailers must have a digital-first strategy. The shift by the consumer is happening at a much faster rate than anyone would ever have anticipated prior to this crisis.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
One of the great motivational speakers says something like “Winter is my favorite time.” It is when everything is dormant, you sow the seeds and they sprout abundantly in the spring.
That is exactly what eBay is doing. They likely would not have thought about this under everyday business conditions. But they have come up with an idea that will benefit retailers that have been intimidated by technology or were without resources to have an online business. These small retailers will benefit. Shoppers will benefit and in the long run eBay will benefit.