Facebook and Apple battle over the internet’s future
Facebook last week posted a new web page and took two full-page ads in major newspapers charging that Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes will harm not only small businesses, but the internet experience as a whole.
Apple’s changes, set for early 2021, will require developers to ask for permission to gather data and track users across mobile apps and websites on an iPhone or iPad. Digital advertising firms expect most users will decline to grant that permission.
In its second ad, Facebook said the updates “will change the internet as we know it — for the worse.”
Facebook contends “your favorite cooking sites or sports blogs” are free because they are supported by personalized ads and the changes would force websites and blogs to start charging subscription fees or adding more in-app purchases.
But Facebook’s major focus last week was the potential impact on small businesses. The ad also cited Facebook internal data to contend that, without personal ads, the average small business advertiser stands to see a reduction of over 60 percent in their sales for every dollar they spend.
In a blog post, Dan Levy, Facebook’s VP ads and business products, argued that the internet has made marketing reach “accessible and affordable” for entrepreneurs and other smaller businesses. He wrote, “If these changes go through, established businesses with large marketing budgets will have the advantage — once again — taking us back to the age of TV advertising. But the big business that benefits the most is Apple.”
Apple’s motivation, he argued, are the subscription or in-app payments from a paid model.
Apple the prior week threatened to remove apps from its App Store if they don’t comply with the privacy feature. Apple has reiterated that its push for greater transparency only puts Apple product users first.
CEO Tim Cook wrote in a Thursday evening tweet, “We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first.”
The skirmish comes as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon are facing increased scrutiny over market power.
- Small businesses deserve to be heard. – Facebook
- Speaking Up for Small Businesses – Facebook
- Facebook Wades Into ‘Fortnite’ Maker’s Dispute With Apple – Wall Street Journal
- Facebook Takes the Gloves Off in Feud With Apple – New York Times
- Free Facebook hits back at Apple with second critical newspaper ad – Verge
- Facebook Says Apple’s New iPhone Update Will Disrupt Online Advertising – Wall Street Journal
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers be more supportive of Apple or Facebook in the companies’ battle over the transparency of targeted ads? What likely changes should retail prepare for?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Facebook and Apple battle over the internet’s future"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
Web browsers and mobile operating systems have begun restricting the use of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers, which have been used for years by retailers to deliver relevant ads and enable critical measurement. While Google and Apple claim this is about honoring consumer privacy, it’s not the only motivation. These moves personally benefit them, because their direct customer relationships will keep them relatively unaffected while many other identity solutions are weakened. The clearest, closest path for retailer digital success and growth is to dive deeper into first-party data strategies.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Clearly data is the product for Facebook and it is not for Apple. Each is looking out for their own audience and profitability. Google is also moving away from third-party cookies. Facebook is an ecosystem in itself, but clearly stricter privacy regulations will hurt Google and Facebook more than they hurt Apple.
First-party data and organic list building is the key for any business. I don’t believe stricter privacy measures will necessarily favor big businesses.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Facebook charging anybody with bad internet behavior is absolutely hysterical.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
Seth Godin authored Permission Marketing more than 20 years ago; it is even more important today. The tsunami of personal data currently captured by the mega players of the Internet age is astounding. Consumers want personalization and privacy. By giving them the power to determine access to their data in this commercial context, in which others monetize your actions, we begin to recognize a fundamental consumer right in the digital age.
Managing Partner, RSR Research
I am with Apple on this one. The classic line, which I have come to agree with 95 percent is “On Facebook, you are not the user. You are the product.” And that product is sold to advertisers.
And having been victimized by Facebook’s very ham-handed “AI algorithms” around what it perceives as hate speech, I really don’t want to see that company gain more power.
What changes should retailers prepare for? The same ones I’ve been anticipating for years. A backlash around consumer privacy. Privacy is not dead, and it’s about to re-emerge as an issue. Big time.
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
I’m not a fan of either approach. While I agree with Apple’s desire for greater transparency in how our personal data is used, I’m not in favor of the way it runs the app store or who gets to be part of that. Either way, small business or large, we are at the mercy of a handful of suppliers that do not have our best interests at heart.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
So that’s what Facebook sour grapes smell like. Maybe if Facebook didn’t abuse its data gathering/usage for all these years, things wouldn’t be going in this direction.
There’s a little merit to their claims about ads supporting free sites, but not much. The ad revenue for the majority of mommy-blogger, cooking, and small business web sites don’t account for a sizeable, reliable income, just a small revenue stream. So if that is what’s holding the Internet together, a change is in the cards. Don’t worry though, it’s not. And — every paradigm change creates new opportunities.
Strategy and Operations Executive
It’s fascinating to read this, especially where Facebook’s entire business model is built around end-user engagement and leveraging those insights into more targeted advertisements and content. Regardless, the consumer should choose to share their data in return for the commitment that their data is safe, secure, and used for value-added experiences.
Data and insights are the new oil, yet with great power comes great responsibility to ensure that consumers’ data is truly safe. Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and other internet-based businesses are racing to provide the most engaging experience for consumers but, more importantly, the right strategies to maximize revenues for their companies.
Consumers will gladly share their data if they have some element of control over who receives it and what they plan on doing with it.