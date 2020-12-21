Facebook and Apple battle over the internet’s future

Dec 21, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Facebook last week posted a new web page and took two full-page ads in major newspapers charging that Apple’s iOS 14 privacy changes will harm not only small businesses, but the internet experience as a whole.

Apple’s changes, set for early 2021, will require developers to ask for permission to gather data and track users across mobile apps and websites on an iPhone or iPad. Digital advertising firms expect most users will decline to grant that permission.

In its second ad, Facebook said the updates “will change the internet as we know it — for the worse.”

Facebook contends “your favorite cooking sites or sports blogs” are free because they are supported by personalized ads and the changes would force websites and blogs to start charging subscription fees or adding more in-app purchases.

But Facebook’s major focus last week was the potential impact on small businesses. The ad also cited Facebook internal data to contend that, without personal ads, the average small business advertiser stands to see a reduction of over 60 percent in their sales for every dollar they spend.

In a blog post, Dan Levy, Facebook’s VP ads and business products, argued that the internet has made marketing reach “accessible and affordable” for entrepreneurs and other smaller businesses. He wrote, “If these changes go through, established businesses with large marketing budgets will have the advantage — once again — taking us back to the age of TV advertising. But the big business that benefits the most is Apple.”

Apple’s motivation, he argued, are the subscription or in-app payments from a paid model.

Apple the prior week threatened to remove apps from its App Store if they don’t comply with the privacy feature. Apple has reiterated that its push for greater transparency only puts Apple product users first.

CEO Tim Cook wrote in a Thursday evening tweet, “We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first.”

The skirmish comes as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon are facing increased scrutiny over market power.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Should retailers be more supportive of Apple or Facebook in the companies’ battle over the transparency of targeted ads? What likely changes should retail prepare for?

Braintrust
"Privacy is not dead, and it’s about to re-emerge as an issue. Big time."

Paula RosenblumManaging Partner, RSR Research
Paula Rosenblum

Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research

Michael La Kier
BrainTrust
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Web browsers and mobile operating systems have begun restricting the use of third-party cookies and mobile identifiers, which have been used for years by retailers to deliver relevant ads and enable critical measurement. While Google and Apple claim this is about honoring consumer privacy, it’s not the only motivation. These moves personally benefit them, because their direct customer relationships will keep them relatively unaffected while many other identity solutions are weakened. The clearest, closest path for retailer digital success and growth is to dive deeper into first-party data strategies.

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
1 hour 7 minutes ago

Clearly data is the product for Facebook and it is not for Apple. Each is looking out for their own audience and profitability. Google is also moving away from third-party cookies. Facebook is an ecosystem in itself, but clearly stricter privacy regulations will hurt Google and Facebook more than they hurt Apple.

First-party data and organic list building is the key for any business. I don’t believe stricter privacy measures will necessarily favor big businesses.

Jeff Sward
BrainTrust
Jeff Sward
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
1 hour 3 minutes ago

Facebook charging anybody with bad internet behavior is absolutely hysterical.

Mohamed Amer
BrainTrust
Mohamed Amer
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
57 minutes 55 seconds ago

Seth Godin authored Permission Marketing more than 20 years ago; it is even more important today. The tsunami of personal data currently captured by the mega players of the Internet age is astounding. Consumers want personalization and privacy. By giving them the power to determine access to their data in this commercial context, in which others monetize your actions, we begin to recognize a fundamental consumer right in the digital age.

Paula Rosenblum
BrainTrust
Paula Rosenblum
Managing Partner, RSR Research
56 minutes 57 seconds ago

I am with Apple on this one. The classic line, which I have come to agree with 95 percent is “On Facebook, you are not the user. You are the product.” And that product is sold to advertisers.

And having been victimized by Facebook’s very ham-handed “AI algorithms” around what it perceives as hate speech, I really don’t want to see that company gain more power.

What changes should retailers prepare for? The same ones I’ve been anticipating for years. A backlash around consumer privacy. Privacy is not dead, and it’s about to re-emerge as an issue. Big time.

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
36 minutes 4 seconds ago

I’m not a fan of either approach. While I agree with Apple’s desire for greater transparency in how our personal data is used, I’m not in favor of the way it runs the app store or who gets to be part of that. Either way, small business or large, we are at the mercy of a handful of suppliers that do not have our best interests at heart.

Gary Sankary
BrainTrust
Gary Sankary
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
33 minutes 32 seconds ago
Facebook has been fighting an uphill battle against privacy schemes for more than a few years now. They’ve been public in their alarm about ad blocking technology, to the point of issuing earnings warnings in the past. They have been vocal about their opposition to restrictions on location tracking, they’ve been actively working against data privacy laws, and they’ve been trying to convince their users to give up more data with app features like mobile tracking and “find people near me.” All of this to not much success. Ad blocking continues to grow, at last check more than a quarter of the browsers in the U.S. are running some sort of blocking software. VPN adoption by average consumers is growing, something Google has also noticed and responded too. On the other side of the discussion, a very vocal segment of consumers has been just as voracious in their opposition to tracking and targeting technology. They’ve managed to persuade governmental agencies in the EU and California to pass sweeping data privacy legislation. Five more states have… Read more »
Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
27 minutes 51 seconds ago

So that’s what Facebook sour grapes smell like. Maybe if Facebook didn’t abuse its data gathering/usage for all these years, things wouldn’t be going in this direction.

There’s a little merit to their claims about ads supporting free sites, but not much. The ad revenue for the majority of mommy-blogger, cooking, and small business web sites don’t account for a sizeable, reliable income, just a small revenue stream. So if that is what’s holding the Internet together, a change is in the cards. Don’t worry though, it’s not. And — every paradigm change creates new opportunities.

Brandon Rael
BrainTrust
Brandon Rael
Strategy and Operations Executive
17 minutes 13 seconds ago

It’s fascinating to read this, especially where Facebook’s entire business model is built around end-user engagement and leveraging those insights into more targeted advertisements and content. Regardless, the consumer should choose to share their data in return for the commitment that their data is safe, secure, and used for value-added experiences.

Data and insights are the new oil, yet with great power comes great responsibility to ensure that consumers’ data is truly safe. Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and other internet-based businesses are racing to provide the most engaging experience for consumers but, more importantly, the right strategies to maximize revenues for their companies.

Consumers will gladly share their data if they have some element of control over who receives it and what they plan on doing with it.

