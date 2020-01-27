Forget football, the Super Bowl is all about the food!
According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey, consumers are expected to spend a record $17.2 billion at retail for the Super Bowl. Much of that will be spent on food.
Of respondents to NRF’s survey, 76 percent intended to watch the game, 19 percent planned to throw a party and 27 percent had plans to attend a party. Among those watching, 80 percent planned to buy food and beverages, well above the second-planned purchase, apparel and accessories, at 11 percent.
A number of other surveys likewise showed food to be integral to the event:
- Food ranked first when consumers were asked the top reasons they attend or host a Super Bowl party, cited by 56 percent, according to a survey from snack and appetizer brand Farm Rich. That was followed by “social,” 54 percent; “the game itself,” 49 percent; “for family gatherings,” 46 percent; and “the commercials,” 38 percent.
- Chips and dip, cited by 40 percent, was the most popular food item to eat or serve while watching the game, according to a YouGov survey. That was followed by chicken wings, 36 percent; pizza, 35 percent; nachos, 29 percent; and cheese and crackers, 20 percent.
- According to a survey from Frito-Lay, 70 percent of watchers expect potato chips at a Super Bowl event, followed by tortilla chips, 54 percent. The top-five dips were salsa, 16 percent; cheese dips and spreads, 13 percent; French onion dip, 13 percent; guacamole, 12 percent; and buffalo chicken dip, 12 percent.
For grocers looking to tap the game day opportunity, in-store digital coupons, social media posts, sampling, recipe cards, game-related displays and cross-merchandising all play a role in maximizing sales, according to an article from Produce Retailer.
Stepping up around the Super Bowl is H-E-B, which launched a sweepstakes to win a lifetime of free groceries tied to its Super Bowl ad starring actress Eva Longoria. The commercial will air in more than a dozen Texas markets. Another contest gaining attention is from Buffalo Wild Wings, which is offering free wings to everyone in the U.S. and Canada if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the focus on food for the Super Bowl give grocers the opportunity to capture sales in other categories connected to the game? What are the most effective ways for food retailers to reach Super Bowl consumers?
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
Beyond the obvious grocery categories (snack foods, deli trays, bakery, liquor), there is plenty of opportunity for food retailers to sell party supplies and paper goods. But if you’re not in a market with a rooting interest in the two teams, there is less chance to sell team apparel and merchandise.
It’s surprising, given the natural surge of purchases that may be second only to Thanksgiving, that grocers aren’t more aggressive with in-store promotions, online coupons, emails, texts and tweets. H-E-B sounds like it figured this out but it doesn’t seem to have enough company among other food retailers.
Executive Vice President Marketing, Cybera
Food is the ingredient that binds us together. I’m fortunate to live in a region served by H-E-B and in addition to the innovation of their advertising, they also
employ one of the most effective ways to capture sales in other categories connected to the game — they offer in-store package deals. Buy one item of greater value and the store gives you the entire themed bundle for free (Example: Buy a small crock pot for $12.99 and you receive H-E-B cheese and tomatoes to make queso dip). Through these bundles my family has been exposed to many items we would not have normally purchased and we’ve returned to buy them again.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
It is about the food! Doritos, Pepsi, H-E-B, etc. all up their game during the Super Bowl. Many grocers tie in the product very successfully in their stores. H-E-B more than any other retailer ties their private labels (which are very good) into their Super Bowl promotions both online and in-store.