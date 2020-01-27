Photo: @beachbumledford via Twenty20

According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey, consumers are expected to spend a record $17.2 billion at retail for the Super Bowl. Much of that will be spent on food.

Of respondents to NRF’s survey, 76 percent intended to watch the game, 19 percent planned to throw a party and 27 percent had plans to attend a party. Among those watching, 80 percent planned to buy food and beverages, well above the second-planned purchase, apparel and accessories, at 11 percent.

A number of other surveys likewise showed food to be integral to the event:

Food ranked first when consumers were asked the top reasons they attend or host a Super Bowl party, cited by 56 percent, according to a survey from snack and appetizer brand Farm Rich. That was followed by “social,” 54 percent; “the game itself,” 49 percent; “for family gatherings,” 46 percent; and “the commercials,” 38 percent.

Chips and dip, cited by 40 percent, was the most popular food item to eat or serve while watching the game, according to a YouGov survey. That was followed by chicken wings, 36 percent; pizza, 35 percent; nachos, 29 percent; and cheese and crackers, 20 percent.

According to a survey from Frito-Lay, 70 percent of watchers expect potato chips at a Super Bowl event, followed by tortilla chips, 54 percent. The top-five dips were salsa, 16 percent; cheese dips and spreads, 13 percent; French onion dip, 13 percent; guacamole, 12 percent; and buffalo chicken dip, 12 percent.

For grocers looking to tap the game day opportunity, in-store digital coupons, social media posts, sampling, recipe cards, game-related displays and cross-merchandising all play a role in maximizing sales, according to an article from Produce Retailer.

Stepping up around the Super Bowl is H-E-B, which launched a sweepstakes to win a lifetime of free groceries tied to its Super Bowl ad starring actress Eva Longoria. The commercial will air in more than a dozen Texas markets. Another contest gaining attention is from Buffalo Wild Wings, which is offering free wings to everyone in the U.S. and Canada if the Super Bowl goes into overtime.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the focus on food for the Super Bowl give grocers the opportunity to capture sales in other categories connected to the game? What are the most effective ways for food retailers to reach Super Bowl consumers?