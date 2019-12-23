Source: Giant Food Stores

Giant Food Stores has introduced an augmented reality (AR) promotion, Snowflake Search, designed to send kids on scavenger hunts in stores while their parents shop.

To play, customers scan a QR code on special in-store signage with their smartphones. An audio introduction by a snowman directs users to search for six unique snowflake signs throughout the store. Each snowflake triggers an interactive character on the phone, like a polar bear juggling clementines and bananas in the fruit section. Customers track the characters and receive clues to find the remaining ones.

Members of Giant Choice Rewards earn 50 points for each character found, with the ability to earn a total of up to 300 points each time they play. Under the rewards program, 300 points can be redeemed for $3.00 in savings.

Rewards members can redeem up to 1,500 points with a limit of five games until the promotion ends January 30. The game will be featured in 15 Harrisburg, PA-area stores.

Giant said that, while other retailers are using AR to provide product information, Snowflake Search is designed to “add fun to an everyday task” and occupy kids’ attention. Giant believes it’s the first US grocery retailer to use AR in this capacity.

The popularity of Pokémon GO and Snapchat’s AR lenses has not brought AR-gamification to retail as fast as some predicted, but some other examples include:

One Stop , the U.K-based c-store owned by Tesco, in October launched a “Find Eddy the Elf” app to encourage customers to visit stores through Christmas and virtually find hidden “Helfers” characters to unlock prizes.

Tillys , the action sports chain, this past Halloween launched a game encouraging customers to scan in-store codes, fight zombies as they pop up on their screens and earn prizes.

7-Eleven partnered with Dr Pepper on a “Field Goal Challenge” last fall to kick off the football season. Players used their smartphones to anchor a football player in a 7-Eleven-branded uniform and virtually kick a football between goal posts.

Nike has partnered with Foot Locker and local urban shops on scavenger hunts that send sneakerheads to geotargeted locations to unlock access to limited-edition sneakers.