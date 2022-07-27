Grocers and food brands take older consumers for granted
In an opinion column for Advertising Age, Pamela Millman, associate director, Integrated Marketing at AARP Media, writes that the over-50 crowd buys 54 percent of all groceries in the U.S. and has become more health-conscious and cooks more frequently since the pandemic began. Nevertheless, older consumers remain “often-overlooked” by food marketers.
She wrote, “Whether preparing meals at home or shopping for groceries at the store or online, 50+ adults are open to new ideas, experiences, products and services, which makes them highly receptive to marketing campaigns that attract their attention.”
Based on data sourced from MRI-Simmons and the U.S. Consumer Expenditure Survey, she listed four reasons the 50-plus cohort is worth targeting:
- They buy foods that support healthier lifestyles: Eighty-nine percent pay attention to nutrition and 81 percent are looking for new ways to live a healthier life.
- They’re creative in the kitchen: Eighty-one percent cook frequently every week, 75 percent prefer cooking with fresh foods in keeping with their healthy lifestyles, 77 percent look for easy options and 73 percent plan dinners at home ahead of time.
- They fill digital shopping carts: Having long been fans of the convenience of online shopping, over-50s are shopping online even more since the pandemic began, including purchasing 39 percent of meal kits online in the past six months.
- They enjoy indulgences: More than 70 percent sometimes give in to cravings for foods that give them enjoyment or comfort.
Americans are living longer, healthier and more independent lives as they age but have different nutrition needs than younger generations. An International Food Information Council (IFIC) study from 2018 found that heart health and muscle health proved to be the two most concerning topics for those over 50, at 80 and 75 percent respectively. Brain health and having enough energy were equally essential health topics at 74 percent.
People 55-plus controlled 70 percent of all personal wealth in the U.S., according to the Federal Reserve’s “Survey of Consumer Finances” study from 2019. Many benefited over the last two years from skyrocketing home prices.
However, food advertisers have traditionally targeted mothers with children and many market observers see an overall bias toward the young in advertising continuing.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you agree that grocers and food brands are missing opportunities to capture a greater share of purchases made by Americans 50+? If yes, how should they correct the situation?
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
This isn’t a grocery store thing. EVERY retailer and brand takes 50+ consumers for granted.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There probably is some bias here, just as there is in other sectors such as fashion. A lot of the innovation in CPG comes from small companies which, by and large, are founded by younger generations — and that’s where much of their focus is on in terms of target market and marketing. The bigger brands tinker at innovation but rarely push the limits, but savvy ones should be looking at the older generation as an opportunity.
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
Yes, absolutely agree. It really is a no-brainer and the reasons listed in the article should be more than enough evidence that many advertisers are missing a significant opportunity to grow the categories in which they compete and generate more loyal shoppers than a younger cohort that seems to be evermore fickle and less loyal than older shoppers. Plus is done correctly, the older consumer will remain loyal for many years to come. 50 Plus does not mean old by any measure.
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
There could be a bias in the data because older shoppers may be less likely to engage digitally and so their AOR isn’t being considered and their CAC may be too high.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
The Grey Dollar is undoubtedly worth targeting for all the reasons stated, they also have more time to shop, study what is on offer, pay attention to the campaigns run and shop in-store more than younger generations. Any retailer that ignores this group is missing a major part of the market and potential revenue.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
It certainly does “feel” as though grocers and brands pay far less attention to the 50+ consumer, but perhaps we should give their marketing teams more credit. The data indicate that us older folks are, in fact, already behaving in exactly the ways food marketers would want us to behave: We eat in very frequently, we make informed choices (that very often involve higher-margin items), we are digitally savvy/embrace omnichannel behaviors, and we embrace impulse buying when cravings strike. If older consumers are already doing many of the things marketing investments are designed to encourage, why exactly, would they want to spend more of their limited budgets on us?
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
There is a theory that if you catch a customer when young they will stay with you for a lifetime, as long as you look after them. This being the case, grocers and brands may see an investment in younger customers as a better long-term investment. But in the short term, they are missing a huge part of the market who have high spending power.
Content Marketing Strategist
Why ignore Americans aged 50+? These vivacious consumers have more freedom and disposable income, since they’re often mortgage-, debt- and daycare-free.
Grocers and food brands can listen to the needs of the 50+ crowd, feature them in ad campaigns and use them as influencers. Themes like celebrating with family and friends and healthy, active lifestyles may resonate.
President, What Brands Want, LLC
While most marketers do look to the younger generation for “the next big thing,” the older generation is valuable and should not be ignored. It’s always interesting to look at where the survey came from, AARP — of course — is looking to protect their members.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
The strategy for food and general merchandise has been that if we can acquire customers when they’re just starting careers and families, you can earn a customer for life. The idea of the “lifetime value” of a customer to a retailer is a big deal. As a result, more marketing focused on acquisition strategies for younger customers. As those customers age, they (we) start to lose the attention and interest of the marketers. Is this an example of the retailer “taking for granted” that demographic, or is it that these folks are more difficult to influence? I honestly don’t know.
I also think this is a market issue. I’m guessing that in some parts of the country, you’ll find plenty of advertising and marking campaigns aimed at older adults. I think they do know about our spending power and work hard to try to reach us.