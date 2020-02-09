Has Red Wing created a new standard for Labor Day promotions?

Photo: Red Wing Shoes; Source: Red Wing #LaborDayOn Social Media Kit
Sep 02, 2020
by George Anderson
George Anderson

The Red Wing Shoe Co. announced yesterday that it is running a different kind of Labor Day promotion this year. Instead of offering sales discounts on its boots, the 115-plus-year shoe manufacturer and retailer said it will do its part to help unemployed Americans get back to work by promoting job opportunities within its organization and at other businesses that wish to join it.

Red Wing took an ad out in yesterday’s New York Times calling on others to join in the #LaborDayOn movement by posting all job openings they have on September 7. Today, more than 25 million Americans find themselves out of work largely as the result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The shoe company, which presently has 80 openings, will post job boards with available positions at its 525 stores across the country, as well as other businesses. It will also turn its customer service line (800-RED-WING) into a job search hotline on Labor Day to offer free guidance and help connect those looking for work to open positions.

Red Wing has posted a spot promoting #LaborDayOn on its site and on social media channels. It is calling on other companies to use the #LaborDayOn hashtag “to help Americans the one thing they need most — jobs.”

“Our hope is to start a movement and leverage our own channels to highlight these jobs and help Americans end Labor Day on a high note — with a new job to celebrate,” Dave Schneider, the brand’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “But we know as one brand we can’t do it alone. That’s why we are calling on brands across the country to join us on reclaiming Labor Day for the workers of this country. And right now, that means helping as many Americans as we can get back to work.”

In an interview with Twin Cities Business, Mr. Schneider said that #LaborDayOn could be a one and done promotion, but that he sees the potential for it to mirror Small Business Saturday, an American Express program that grew into a national annual event.

Companies that have joined Red Wing for #LaborDayOn include General Mills, Land ‘O Lakes, Johnsonville, Marvin, Michaels Foods, Sleep Number and Toro.

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Will Red Wing Shoes’ #LaborDayOn initiative elevate the brand and its sales in the U.S.? Do you think Red Wing’s promotion will prompt other retailers to reevaluate how they approach Labor Day?

"Any retailer can run a sale on Labor Day, and most will, but taking action to help Americans get back to work trumps 20 percent off every time. "

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Georganne Bender

Georganne BenderPrincipal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking

Ryan Grogman
BrainTrust
Ryan Grogman
Managing Partner, Retail Consulting Partners (RCP)
21 minutes 41 seconds ago

I think this is a great idea by Red Wing and I applaud the concept. Labor Day originated as a way to celebrate the contributions and achievements of American workers but, over the years, it has become more known for retail sales and as a Monday off for most non-essential workers. With unemployment rates so high, a “promotion” which seeks to highlight job openings is not only helpful to American laborers, but on-brand with Red Wing’s hard working image. I do not believe this will drive much of a spike in Red Wing’s sales, but it certainly elevates the brand. And given some of the other retailers who are already joining in, I suspect this may be a way for the retail industry to drive awareness towards finding employment as opposed to another promotional weekend sandwiched between back-to-school tax-free sales and pre-holiday sales.

Ralph Jacobson
BrainTrust
Ralph Jacobson
Global Retail & CPG Sales Strategist, IBM
21 minutes 21 seconds ago

This is a great program! A great example for other businesses.

David Naumann
BrainTrust
David Naumann
Retail Industry Analyst
19 minutes 54 seconds ago

Red Wing Shoes’ #LaborDayOn initiative is a smart strategy to not only help unemployed consumers but, additionally, to raise awareness about the unfortunate 25 million unemployed Americans. With all the other bad news on a daily basis, sometimes people forget about the plight of the unemployed. Hopefully this will propel other efforts beyond Labor Day to help the unemployed.

Georganne Bender
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
19 minutes 48 seconds ago

Any retailer can run a sale on Labor Day, and most will, but taking action to help Americans get back to work trumps 20 percent off every time.

Is this event self-serving? Maybe, because Red Wing has a lot of positions to fill, but calling on other brands to reclaim Labor Day and do the same is not. It’s about time our national holidays become known for more than deep discounts. #LaborDayOn

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
19 minutes 22 seconds ago

This is really thoughtful of Red Wing Shoes. It also speaks to their core constituency – wearers of industrial safety and work shoes – so it makes eminent business sense as well. It will bring a ton of good will.

But each brand has to decide for itself what is meaningful and thoughtful. Such messaging and such a cause do not fit for every brand. That’s where the risk of coming across inauthentic for brands trying to do things like this is high.

Ken Morris
BrainTrust
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
18 minutes 30 seconds ago

I think this is a great idea. Red Wing is betting that expressing their social conscience will increase brand awareness and translate to an inspired workforce and elevated brand awareness/passion, and that will translate to sales. Out of the box thinking that other retailers should emulate.

Ben Ball
BrainTrust
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
18 minutes 17 seconds ago

I’m not sure how many pairs of boots this will sell — but it’s a positive message that people want to hear. Lots of folks need help of all sorts right now, from COVID-19 to Hurricane Laura to California wildfires, you don’t have to look far to find people in need and brands that step up in any fashion are appreciated by consumers beyond just those getting the aid. But for many of those folks the aid they want most is a job so they don’t continue to require other sorts through no fault of their own. Manufacturers and retailers who publicize their job availability should earn deserved goodwill from consumers. Good move.

Richard Hernandez
BrainTrust
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
9 minutes 38 seconds ago

I love this! It fits with what the brand has always represented – working boots for working people.

Zel Bianco
BrainTrust
Zel Bianco
President, founder and CEO Interactive Edge
3 minutes 11 seconds ago

Retailers can and should do both. Those that are seen as helping Americans get back to work should be rewarded by purchasing their products. Another area where corporate America must take action given our lack of federal leadership.

