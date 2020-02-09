Photo: Red Wing Shoes; Source: Red Wing #LaborDayOn Social Media Kit

The Red Wing Shoe Co. announced yesterday that it is running a different kind of Labor Day promotion this year. Instead of offering sales discounts on its boots, the 115-plus-year shoe manufacturer and retailer said it will do its part to help unemployed Americans get back to work by promoting job opportunities within its organization and at other businesses that wish to join it.

Red Wing took an ad out in yesterday’s New York Times calling on others to join in the #LaborDayOn movement by posting all job openings they have on September 7. Today, more than 25 million Americans find themselves out of work largely as the result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The shoe company, which presently has 80 openings, will post job boards with available positions at its 525 stores across the country, as well as other businesses. It will also turn its customer service line (800-RED-WING) into a job search hotline on Labor Day to offer free guidance and help connect those looking for work to open positions.

Red Wing has posted a spot promoting #LaborDayOn on its site and on social media channels. It is calling on other companies to use the #LaborDayOn hashtag “to help Americans the one thing they need most — jobs.”

“Our hope is to start a movement and leverage our own channels to highlight these jobs and help Americans end Labor Day on a high note — with a new job to celebrate,” Dave Schneider, the brand’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “But we know as one brand we can’t do it alone. That’s why we are calling on brands across the country to join us on reclaiming Labor Day for the workers of this country. And right now, that means helping as many Americans as we can get back to work.”

In an interview with Twin Cities Business, Mr. Schneider said that #LaborDayOn could be a one and done promotion, but that he sees the potential for it to mirror Small Business Saturday, an American Express program that grew into a national annual event.

Companies that have joined Red Wing for #LaborDayOn include General Mills, Land ‘O Lakes, Johnsonville, Marvin, Michaels Foods, Sleep Number and Toro.