How can retailers avert a holiday returns catastrophe?
Holiday returns can strain retailers in the best of times. Thanks to the still-raging novel coronavirus pandemic, retailers are facing down what promises to be an unprecedentedly e-commerce-heavy holiday season, and experts are predicting that the returns situation could be even tougher.
In a BrainTrust Live session on LinkedIn discussing the challenges retailers face this holiday season, both Shelley Kohan, associate professor at Fashion Institute of Technology, and RetailWire contributing editor Patricia Waldron, founder of Vision First, pointed to significant returns problems that retailers are likely to face come January.
“When we talk about reverse logistics, when we talk about all the merchandise coming back if we think about just being able to get the products back in stock once they’re there, they’ve missed their prime selling season, how’s that going to impact the margins?” said Ms. Kohan. “And also looking at having all this merchandise come back, now that adds to your book inventory.”
“I’m wondering if sending things out free on e-commerce and taking returns with free shipping, if we’ll ever even get to black this year for some retailers,” said Ms. Waldron.
Retailers have been working to address the latter concern by establishing more options for returning merchandise other than the mail, as CNBC reports. A few third-party returns processors are teaming with brands to open pop-up kiosks specifically for product returns in shopping malls and at retail locations like Walgreens and FedEx.
Mall owner Simon Property Group is setting up its concierge desk at six major malls to receive returns from 12 big-name retail brands, including Levi’s, Gap, Vera Bradley and Dockers. The brands will direct customers to a nearby mall via their online return forms to encourage a physical return rather than a more costly shipped return.
While free return shipping may be rough on retailers, it remains a customer expectation, with 34 percent of consumers reporting lack of free returns shipping as a top reason for cart abandonment, according to new research from FedEx.
“No one has figured out reverse logistics in terms of returns for the digital business,” said Ms. Kohan.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you see retailers being able to effectively push customers to managing returns in person rather than via return shipping? How might retailers mitigate other costs that come with an influx of holiday returns?
7 Comments on "How can retailers avert a holiday returns catastrophe?"
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
The cost of returns is a big issue for retail and it goes beyond shipping costs. The labor to process returns and inspect products and the logistics of getting the product to the right place to sell the product while protecting margins is a huge challenge. Optimizing the returns process is critical to maintaining profitability of online transactions. Encouraging customers to return products in the store helps and some retailers may offer incentives such as a one-day discount on incremental purchases in the store.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
How will this work during the pandemic? There are some stores that are still not accepting returns – will this be drawn out for the next six months? There are big costs attached to processing returns (there always has been) but I would like to see how this will be managed during the pandemic.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
In order to push shoppers to doing returns in person there has to be something in it for the shopper otherwise they’ll choose the most convenient option. And if that happens to be shipping, that’s what they’ll do. The pop-up and other aggregated returns are great ideas to attempt to curtail an onslaught.
I would think retailers could incentivize shoppers to return at store, hoping shoppers will end up buying other things while there – foot traffic is valuable. Perhaps others will get more creative and try to stage returns over set periods of days or weeks through incentives to manage traffic flow. E.g. Return your item this Thursday for [promotion on toys,] Friday for [promotion on electronics.] Get creative, find the opportunity to try something and see what works.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Just as we saw many retailers quickly pivot to offer curbside pickup, I think we need to see the same effort put into offering curbside returns. Offering the option to return online and drop off in-store (RODIS?) at curbside would make the curbside transaction efficient and offer socially distanced shoppers a safe option to return the merchandise and get their money more quickly than they would via return shipping.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
I’ve been saying for many years that unpredictable sizing is a major problem here, and it has never been addressed. What, exactly, is a women’s size “small?” A “small” at a teen retailer will bear no similarity to a “small” at Talbots. Until customers can be confident in what they’re purchasing, we’ll have margin-sapping problems with returns.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
I hear this from my wife all the time.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Managing returns is best handled as part of the original sale. In too many cases, returns are encouraged, so there isn’t much room for retailers to now complain about a very clear, known cause and effect. Free shipping and free returns are very expensive competitive tools, customer acquisition cost or market share grab — whatever term you want to use. And trying to encourage in-store or in-mall returns during the dead of winter during a pandemic might be a very tall order. Smart selling might be a more profitable path than encouraging open ended returns. Victoria’s Secret recently rethought some product and pricing strategies and they seem to have worked remarkably well. Returns are a problem, but they are also a symptom of an even larger problem.