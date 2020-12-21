How is Nike excelling at driving loyalty with digital?

Source: Nike
Dec 21, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Nike on Friday reported its third straight quarter of online growth of approximately 80 percent. But the bigger long-term benefit is expected to come from enhanced digital engagement that has added more than 70 million new members globally since the pandemic arrived.

“What we know is more engaged consumers buy more,” said John Donahoe, CEO, on an investor call. The former eBay CEO took over at the start of this year to further fuel the company’s digital transformation.

Nike generated over 7 billion brand impressions across social platforms globally in the latest quarter, growing awareness for NIKE Running Club, NIKE Training Club and SNKRS, its app for limited-edition online drops. Earlier this year, Running Club and Training Club, which provides workouts, became free to use after formerly using a subscription model.

Nike also improved its reach via executions such as “Never Too Far Down,” which was YouTube’s top ad during 2020. The overall touchpoints led to over 400 million social engagements in the quarter. Nike, Mr. Donahoe said, is “creating dialogue and opportunities for action” to support further engagement.

“We’re deeply focused on the member funnel outcomes, including new member buying, reactivation and retention and it’s working,” he added. “Importantly, buying member growth is outpacing new and active member growth and growth in member demand is outpacing total digital growth.”

The quarter marked the launch of SNKRS Live, Nike’s first-ever product drop via livestreaming that sold out in under two minutes.

Nike also hosted its first Member Days, which offered members globally first access to rewards for activity and personalized exclusives across stores and digital. The event reached over 60 million members across 25 countries, supporting higher conversion for the quarter.

“It’s no one thing,” said Mr. Donahoe about Nike’s digital outreach. “And I learned this from my days in the digital world. It’s a lot of little things that make a difference to be a great digital company. And we’re a clear leader here. We’re extending our market share lead digitally and we’re going to continue doubling down.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How important is membership engagement to Nike’s recent success? What can other retailers and brands learn from Nike’s digital approach?

Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
1 hour 9 minutes ago

Nike’s In-app engagement is very good. I noticed more frequent drops and discounts. Clearly they are increasing the investments in promotions and loyalty. Nike’s brand strength and the mass advertising it does with celebrity athletes gets used in the personalized promotions and 1:1 engagement. Great strategy and execution.

Michael La Kier
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
56 minutes 53 seconds ago

Membership engagement is critical to Nike and all other brands. The lesson: behind simple “engagement” is a fully thought out digital ecosystem to acquire, understand, and motivate members built out over a number of years. While Nike’s CEO said “it’s not one thing,” he’s wrong; a maniacal focus on the customer is that one thing all retailers (and brands) can focus on for growth.

Shelley E. Kohan
Shelley E. Kohan
Associate Professor, Fashion Institute of Technology
55 minutes 46 seconds ago

Nike’s digital business allows the brand to continue to connect with its members and increase sales despite store closings and restricted occupancy. Nike has added over 70 million members to its loyalty program this year. Over 60 million customers across 25 countries participated in Member’s Day, a new event providing unique retail moments, first access to products, exclusive products and added rewards. Other brands can take a page from Nike’s DTC strategy. Three years ago, Nike reduced the number of wholesale distributors to focus on the direct-to-consumer market. The brand went from over 30,000 distributors down to focus on 40 of them. This pivot allowed Nike to maintain control of the brand and keep close ties with its customers, a strategy called “Consumer Direct Offense.”

Chuck Ehredt
Chuck Ehredt
CEO, Currency Alliance
49 minutes 30 seconds ago

Nike has been engaging their customers around passion and values for decades. These new digital channels are simply (great) examples of what brands can accomplish when they personalize around topics that are important to customers.

Of course Nike invests heavily in the talent, apps, and campaigns – but this allows them to create a community of advocates that end up not being very price-sensitive. All marketers should follow Nike closely and piggy-back on the elements of marketing that could work in their own businesses.

Evan Snively
Evan Snively
Loyalty Strategist, Chapman & Co. Leadership Institute
29 minutes 26 seconds ago

Agreed Chuck – Nothing new to the core strategy from Nike’s perspective, just different vehicles for achieving it.

Dave Bruno
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
48 minutes 57 seconds ago

Once again, we see how effective engagement can drive revenue and loyalty. These marketing investments (including making Training Club and Running Club free) helped make Nike fitness partners for millions of shoppers. Once you reach “lifestyle partner” status, you have reached marketing nirvana. The trick, of course, is maintaining that status, but Nike seems to have figured out how to do that as well. Huge (if not necessarily new) lessons to be learned about making marketing investments that build real connections.

Brandon Rael
Brandon Rael
Strategy and Operations Executive
19 minutes 42 seconds ago

Once again, this proves how successful Nike has been in taking complete ownership of their branding, messaging, and personalization strategies with their loyal consumers. Pre-COVID-19, Nike was making significant strides with their physical experiential stores, such as the House of Innovation, etc. However in a COVID-19 quarantined world, digital has proven to be the most effective engagement platform to drive revenue growth, drive outstanding experiences, and enhance customer loyalty.

Nike’s provocative and mission-driven messaging continues to drive interest in the brand that has been relevant for decades. Digital engagement is completely dependent on execution, and Nike has essentially been flawless in this space. In an industry where traditional marketing strategies simply are not effective, Nike has taken their messaging straight to the consumer and eliminated the middle man retailer.

Lisa Goller
Lisa Goller
Content Marketing Strategist
18 minutes 26 seconds ago

Membership engagement makes Nike magnetic, as consumers crave connection this year. Belonging to Nike’s global health and fitness community gives consumers physical and mental health benefits, including hope.

Lessons for other brands include:

  • Diversity matters: Celebrating both elite athletes and exercise novices makes the brand exciting and inclusive;
  • Habits pay off: Membership rewards build a consumer habit of interacting with a company, which can boost brand trust. Omnichannel shoppers are more loyal and likely to recommend a retailer, as Harvard Business Review reported in 2017; and
  • Stand out online: Embracing digital innovation like livestreaming helps brands differentiate their offerings and reach younger consumers.
