Is America’s food supply chain nearing its breaking point?
The massive strain placed on the nation’s grocery supply chain as a result of the coronavirus pandemic may be revealing some shortcomings in the system.
The challenges include:
Escalating demand at food retail: The shortages at retail of staples such as eggs, flour, soup and pasta are partly due to stockpiling. Grocers are limiting purchase quantities and even reducing discounts to shore up supplies, but consumers continue to hoard due to fear of product shortages. Less talked about is how out-of-stocks reflect a significant increase in home cooking with restaurants closed and shelter-at-home mandates. Supply is expected to eventually meet demand. Mike Duffy, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers, told USA Today, “It just takes a while for the system to catch up. Some of these categories may take six, eight, 10 weeks to fully republish at the shelf.”
Sick workers: Factories are operating at or near full capacity to keep up with excessive demand, but output is slowed by social distancing and worker health concerns. A number of beef, pork and chicken plants have closed as a rash of workers have tested positive. Infection risks at meat plants are high. The work is labor-intensive and employees often work side-by-side, raising infection risks at meat plants where COVID-19 testing has been so far limited. Companies are slowly improving the distribution of masks and other personal protection materials to workers, but absence rates remain high. Some plants are exploring alternatives in case large numbers of workers become sick.
Retailer versus foodservice supply mismatches: Despite significantly less food being donated to food banks due to out-of-stocks at retail, food is being dumped by farmers as a result of a surplus caused by the massive drop-off in demand from restaurants, hotels and schools. Stock from foodservice channels is hard to shift to retail in part because of labeling. A bigger issue is that units heading to foodservice customers are significantly larger than even those heading to warehouse clubs. Companies are transitioning from processing and packaging items for foodservice clients to retailers, but it’s taking time. Mark Allen, CEO of The International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA), told Marketwatch, “I think supply chain will look fundamentally different coming out of this.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which current supply chain challenges facing the grocery channel appear temporary and which need longer term attention? In what ways do you see the coronavirus pandemic changing the food supply chain?
8 Comments on "Is America's food supply chain nearing its breaking point?"
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Companies cannot make the entire assortments they normally have in their supply chain, so they are making or producing only one or two flavors, sizes, etc. to at least get supply to the stores that have empty warehouses and in turn empty stores. I see this going on for a while until things get back to a semi-normal state and people get back to work or slots are filled to compensate for the demand.
Senior Director - Industry Solutions, Software AG
Some media outlets would have us believe that the key reason for grocery shortages is consumers stockpiling food. Completely forgetting the factor of meal count – the fact that the home kitchen, and hence grocer, needs to fulfill more meals. I wrote about this a couple of weeks ago.
The grocery supply chain was simply not built for this kind of extra load. We are seeing some creative solutions appearing including the use of ecosystem platforms but also grocers using the food supply chain to supplement capacity – one example being Marks & Spencer in the U.K. who are shipping food boxes using the channels and partners that they normally use to deliver clothing.
But that is only part of the answer – in the U.K. wholesalers who distribute to schools, restaurants and caterers are opening stores selling product directly to consumers. There are issues here still – such as pack sizes – but as ever the winners in this area will be the ones who can exploit issues, adapt and create new business models.
Managing Director, GlobalData
There is enormous pressure on the grocery supply chain. Although demand has eased from a few weeks ago, it is still elevated. On the flip side, there are some supply problems in certain categories thanks to workers falling ill. Despite this imbalance, America won’t starve. There is plenty to go around. What it does mean is poor availability of certain products, limited supplies of some brands, and possibly moderately higher prices. Consumers will have to live with this inconvenience as the crisis rumbles on.
Retail Strategy - UST Global
It’s hard to tell how much of the consumer supply chain is going into “pantry filling” vs consumption. Certainly more meals are happening at home vs. outside the home. There is an opportunity for some restaurants to keep going by of course providing take out, but also by redistributing commercial-sized quantities of staples like flour into consumer packaged sizing. They would probably not quite meet all standards and labeling requirements, but it would help them with revenue and take some of the pressure off the supply chain…(Shhh…)
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
America’s food supply is more than capable of doing its job. However with panic buying being out of control, and news networks spewing their scare tactic stories, convincing people that we can not provide for them, you have a perfect storm of stockpiling pantries, and some stores gouging, which is sickening. Patience is needed for the logistics, supply, warehouses, and retail to coordinate their needs, and it will smooth out in time. There are also problems with megastores demanding more and CPG food packers, which cannot fill the orders for the smaller warehouses, leaving large gaps in the center store. Either way, there will still be shortages, but it already is getting way better in perishables, which is my thing. So the answer is it will smooth out, and I hope the farmers make some profit as they desperately need it to survive.
Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC
These are not “normal times.” While there are supply chain challenges, it’s mostly because of higher demand than usual — MUCH higher demand. That will ebb back to somewhat normal levels as the economy opens back up. The coronavirus pandemic is pushing the grocery channel’s limits and, as a result, new capabilities and opportunities are being discovered.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
The entire grocery supply chain was built on the just-in-time concept with little to no ability to stretch. With the onslaught of COVID-19 the supply chain was quickly stretched to its limits. As Neil pointed out there has been some recovery but it is still trying to get back to some semblance of normal. There will continue to be issues for some time and the focus of the missing items may change from toilet paper and frozen pizza to fresh meats. I have no doubt it will catch up to what is the current demand, but I do expect we will have more bumps in the road for some time.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
Most Americans will have food. However, expect prices to increase, possibly dramatically in the coming months.
This will mean the schism between the haves and the have-nots will deepen. creating more social strife. Politicians (on both sides of the aisle) may see this as an opportunity to assign blame in this election year.