Is Mobile Shopping in Stores All About Finding Deals?

A new survey finds consumers increasingly using their mobile devices and retail apps to support the in-store shopping experience. The bad news for retail margins is that shoppers mainly use their phones to find lower prices.

The Airship survey of 11,000 consumers across ten countries, including the U.S., was taken in February.

When asked what motivates them to opt in to receive brand communications on their smartphone, discounts, loyalty rewards, personalized offers tied to browsing behaviors/past purchases, and location-based offers saw the biggest gains over the prior year.

When asked about different activities they might use their smartphone to accomplish while shopping in-store, the top two answers were price related, using loyalty cards or coupons stored on your phone, cited by 81 percent, followed by compare prices (i.e., Google, Amazon), 78 percent.

“The data suggests that inflation and the current economy is driving more deal-motivated behaviors from consumers. It also demonstrates an opportunity for retailers to expand customer understanding as shoppers are more motivated to share personal information in exchange for valuable offers and convenient experiences that better meet their needs,” Airship said.

A RetailMeNot survey taken in 2019 likewise saw U.S. shoppers viewing their mobile devices as a path to finding deals. Forty-nine percent of the respondents had an app that collects deals across retailers on their smartphones. Sixty-five percent said receiving mobile coupons they can redeem in-store is important when shopping in stores, and 69 percent agreed receiving a personalized offer on their phone would make them more likely to visit a retailer.

The 2023 “State of Mobile” report from data.ai (previously App Annie) found time spent on shopping apps climbed nine percent globally in 2022, a slow-down from the 20 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2022.

The faster growth in prior years was attributed to the online shift earlier in the pandemic. In 2022, price-conscious shoppers drove growth with downloads for coupons and rewards apps climbing 27 percent year-over-year. Data.ai stated in the study, “As in-person shopping returned in 2022 and high inflation squeezed shopper’s pocketbooks, mobile apps became essential tools for cost-conscious consumers to save money.”