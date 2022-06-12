Is online grocery shopping a guy thing?

Photo: Getty Images

A recent study finds that men are more likely to shop for groceries online when compared to women, who would rather shop in-store.

The survey, “ConnectedEconomy Monthly Report: The Gender Divide Edition,” conducted by PYMNTS, found that, with the exception of online banking, which men and women do equally, men participate more and women less in online activities, generally speaking.

Ordering groceries online via a same-day delivery service demonstrated the biggest gap between men and women. In October of 2022, 52.4 million men ordered at least some groceries via same-day delivery, whereas only 36.6 million women did, a gap of 15.9 million. The survey also found that partnered men were 16 percent more likely to buy groceries online via same-day delivery than single men, and 18 percent more likely to order groceries for home delivery.

A survey last year from Jungle Scout similarly found that men were shopping more frequently online — on a daily or weekly basis — whereas women were shopping online only between one and four times a month. It also found that men were more likely to search for products on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok, despite the majority of users of these sites and the influencers on them being women.

In terms of a desire to shop in-store, behavior appears to have shifted since the first leg of the pandemic. A study by Video Mining on consumer behavior found that, in the pandemic’s first phase, men were making more in-store shopping trips than women. In April, 2020 in particular, men made up 60 percent of all in-store shopping trips. The ratio evened out as the year continued on, but men still shopped in-store more than women in October of 2020.

The Video Mining study pointed out a number of differences in in-store shopping behavior between male and females relevant to their findings. For instance, men tend to buy from product displays with two brands, whereas women buy more from displays with single brands.