Is Sephora Ruining Its ‘Free Birthday Gift’ Perk?

Photo: Sephora

Sephora will soon require members of its Beauty Insider loyalty program to spend a minimum of $25 online to have their “Free Birthday Gift” mailed to them. Otherwise, they can claim the gift in-store with no purchase requirement.

The change led to some backlash on social media although some respondents misunderstood the new policy, not realizing that the gift could still be attained in person in Sephora stores or Sephora shops inside Kohl’s with no extra purchase.

Sephora also noted in response to social media pushback that it “always required a merchandise purchase for clients to redeem their birthday gift online” while stressing the no-purchase option for in-store redemption.

“The new online policy updates are part of our ongoing process to evaluate our current offerings to ensure we remain competitive, and more importantly maximize the ways in which we can continue to offer our clients the perks they’ve known and come to expect from us,” a Sephora Canada spokesperson told CTV News Toronto in a statement.

Sephora’s popular “Free Birthday Gift” comes regardless of the member’s spending limit, can be accessed at any point during their birthday month and packs some value. Members this year have a choice of five items, including small bottles of two Dior fragrances and full sizes of popular makeup items.

Sephora’s Rouge members (who spend over $1,000 in a calendar year) earn a higher-priced gift.

Competitor Ulta offers all rewards members a free gift plus double points on all purchases during their birthday month. Higher-tier Platinum and Diamond members also earn a $10 birthday coupon.

Many retailers offer coupons to reward members during birthday months. Victoria’s Secret’s new VS & PINK Collective loyalty program sends a $10 gift birthday coupon to All-Access members and a $15 card to VIP members.

Birthday gifts range from a 15 percent-off coupon for Tier 1 members to 25 percent for Tier 3 members under American Eagle Outfitters’ loyalty program. Macy’s and Kohl’s offer “Special” birthday gifts depending on member spend.

Birthday perks are even more popular at food establishments with offering free drinks, appetizers and desserts tied to members’ birthdays being a fairly common practice.