Is TikTok becoming a bridal shopping portal?

Sources: TikTok/@davidsbridal; TikTok/@kaylakosuga

With the hashtag #weddingtok drawing for over 2.9 billion views, TikTok is earning a reputation as a go-to destination for brides seeking real-life inspiration from actual brides and fashion experts.

“TikTok is a great way to get exposure to tons of different kinds of dresses,” bridal stylist and influencer consultant, Kennedy Bingham (also known as Gown Eyed Girl), recently told Brides.com. “Because it’s a video-based platform, it’s a great place to go to get an idea of how a dress moves and how it’ll look in a less edited format.”

A recent TikTok campaign by David’s Bridal launched in June delivered a click-through rate exceeding two times the average benchmark with a reach of more than 16 million.

“We know our customers are on TikTok and they love it,” said Kelly Cook, chief marketing and IT officer at David’s Bridal, in a statement. “Our Dream Makers (our amazing employees) also have a passion for TikTok. It’s a natural place for us to expand if customers and employees enjoy the content.”

A recent article in Advertising Age stated TikTok is “assuming the role once held by bridal magazines and radio stations’ ‘Bridal Fair’ expositions,” in dispensing product information, advice and guidance on dresses, rings and wedding venues.

Kay Jewelers, wedding platform Zola and a number of small businesses are tapping TikTok to drive engagement.

“There is a lot of self-created wedding content that is from one individual’s point of view,” Victoria Vaynberg, chief marketing officer of Zola, told Ad Age. “But we want to be seen as the expert.”

The 2.9 billion #weddingtok views were boosted by scores of videos that went viral, including special moments from weddings as well as many exploring avant-garde approaches to weddings or offering money-saving tips. A recent viral video featured a bride wearing a $24 gown from Goodwill.

TikTok, the most downloaded app in the world, recently abandoned plans for livestream shopping in the U.S. and Europe, but tapping “communities” such as #weddingtok might be the path to commerce.

A recent study from TikTok found that 49 percent of users see it as a way to discover something new, 35 percent to learn something new and 29 percent for inspiration.