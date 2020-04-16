Is virtual selling set to take off?
Retailers have dabbled with virtual selling in recent years, but there now appears to be an intensified focus with in-store opportunities vanishing amid the pandemic.
On April 8, Glossier introduced Glossier Live Edit, a video chat function supporting one-on-one consultations. The service’s initial 150 appointments sold out quickly. Emily Weiss, founder, wrote on Instagram, “Think of it as your own personal Top Shelf treatment: share the products you’ve been loving, the things you have questions about, or just what beauty means to you today — we’ll share too.”
Glossy profiled how Credo Beauty, Beautycounter and Tata Harper are also tapping virtual consultations in the beauty space. Credo Beauty’s associates are able to link recommendations to online product pages. Credo Beauty’s CEO Dawn Dobras told Glossy the feature acts “like an Uber for sales associates.”
Salesfloor, a service that supports mobile clienteling in the apparel and footwear space, is providing complimentary access to its platform in response to COVID-19. Associates can earn commission by engaging customers through email, live chatting and text messaging. Retailers can set up their own storefronts on the platform showcasing product themes and share personalized comments on specific items.
With in-store events shut down in the grocery space, Chicago’s Mariano’s has launched Mariano’s Meet Ups, an online platform for cooking classes, wine tastings, mixology sessions and live performances from Chicago musicians. Home-bound customers can also digitally gain access to expert advice on everything from home furnishings to wedding gowns and diamond rings.
In a blog entry, Bob Phibbs, CEO of The Retail Doctor and a RetailWire BrainTrust panelist, wrote that retailers will have to measure the risks of letting employees access customer data and of using the virtual tools on their own personal devices, as well as the complications of having staff work from home.
Mr. Phibbs believes virtual selling can work across a range of categories, and many furloughed associates will be eager to chase commissions. He also maintains that while virtual selling will become more important regardless in the long term, it’s essential for many in the near term. “We will have to lean on virtual selling sooner than later if we want to survive,” he wrote.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Can virtual selling make up for the in-store service lost from stores that are currently closed and likely facing restrictions when they open in the months ahead? Which virtual selling techniques do you find most promising?
7 Comments on "Is virtual selling set to take off?"
If there was ever a time for virtual selling to accelerate consumer adoption, now is the time. For it to work, it must be easy and intuitive to use. Ideally, it offers the option of being web-based and app-based for the consumer to choose. And of course, privacy concerns must be addressed.
The pandemic has certainly served to demonstrate that there is a place for virtual selling. It is technically doable and will keep many businesses afloat. However, there are always unintended consequences. One of these consequences will be on social interaction. The convenience of social selling may result in less social interaction and less exposure to the outdoors. I consider both of these critical behaviors and, as such, two behaviors that we do not want to lessen or lose altogether.
There are probably lots of lessons to be learned here from how Chinese retailers are using WeChat as a new channel. Individual store employees are now pitching multiple products multiple times a day. My WeChat feed has exploded with product offerings. It’s actually kind of annoying. I’m just trying to stay connected with some friends and work associates from my time in China, but I now have to scroll through a blizzard of product offerings. I’m sure this will evolve, but in the meantime it is proving to be an effective step in shifting the choices available for selling and buying.
Financially, virtual selling won’t make up for the losses from stores – but it can and does help. It also allows a brand to remain connected to consumers, with personal interaction being especially important for top customers. I expect we will see many more virtual selling initiatives in the coming months as retailers continue to adapt.
If you could see the way the Gen Zers in my house have been purchasing items on Depop, Instagram and even Facebook, you’d think “virtual” selling was just a way of life. I definitely think there’s a generational factor, but once we move ahead from the spot we’re in cautiously, it’s going to be a way of life for all to some degree.
Now is the time to try new virtual selling techniques as we face limitations on physical personal interaction. While it won’t replace traditional in-store services it is a way to move forward in a safer manner which is critical to all involved.