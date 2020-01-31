Photo: Getty Images/Georgijevic

Kimberly-Clark noted that something was getting in the way of selling tampons and Kleenex to click-and-collect shoppers that wasn’t similarly inhibiting companies selling foods and beverages. It decided to investigate.

The brand’s investigation focused on a major retailer’s website, working with a marketing research firm to explore shoppers’ click-and-collect attitudes.

The biggest issue was found to be shoppers misperceiving click-and-collect as being only for foods and beverages. Shoppers on the retailer’s e-commerce site were drawn to click-and-collect by way of photos of food products only, such as a milk carton and an apple. Specials tabs in the section, similarly, only promoted food and beverage products.

Among the psychological barriers, some shoppers were apprehensive using click-and-collect for adult incontinence products and feminine care products. Laura Plaukovich, senior manager of shopper insights for Kimberly-Clark, told CPGmatters, “Obviously these are very sensitive categories where people don’t enjoy shopping at times — and don’t always want to talk about it.”

Part of the concern was the idea of having a teenager — a likely candidate for the curbside-delivery role — deliver such products. Shoppers were also wary of having a conversation about substitutes for such items, should their desired brand be out of stock.

In the end, Ms. Plaukovich said the study showed shoppers’ concerns over having someone pick their order “wasn’t as big a deal as we’d thought.”

The retailer ran a big shopper marketing campaign to drive awareness of the adult incontinence category, helping to deliver a double-digit sales lift. Banner ads on the website highlighted the fact that the products were available via click-and-collect, and the retailer created a specific button for shoppers to add these items to their orders. Usability changes on the e-commerce site, including calling out “feminine care” under the “personal care” designation rather than “‘OTC health and wellness,” also helped.

Kimberly-Clark still sees more opportunities to partner with retailers to support click-and-collect.

“The path to purchase is infinitely more complicated today than it was in the 1950s or 1960s,” Ms. Plaukovich said. “We have been really trying to understand that omnichannel path to purchase and the tradeoffs that shoppers make. Shoppers don’t just shop e-commerce or in the store. And retailers have recognized that it’s not just either-or.”