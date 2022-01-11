Kroger goes to school on grocery pickup at the University of Kentucky

Photo/Source: University of Kentucky

Kroger has opened a grocery pickup location for students at the University of Kentucky.

“Everyone is busy juggling work and home responsibilities, grocery shopping being one of those chores. Now, University of Kentucky employees and students can check this shopping job off their list before heading home,” according to a press release.

Users create an account at Kroger.com, make their purchases, choose the Kroger Field parking lot as their preferred pickup location and select one of the pickup windows available on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. (In 2017, Kroger secured the naming rights to the Kentucky Wildcats football stadium.)

The initiative melds retail’s experiments with grocery pickup points and serving colleges, both of which have faced challenges.

Grocers have largely assigned their pickup points to inside or outside their stores.

Beginning in the middle of the 2010s, pilots of standalone grocery pickup locations came from Walmart, Carrefour and Ahold Delhaize’s Peapod received media coverage but most were soon quietly abandoned. Peapod’s experiment in 2016 tested drop-off points at three Washington, D.C. Metro stations.

Walmart continues to test one grocery pickup point in Chicago’s Lincolnwood suburb.

In recent years, Target has opened several smaller stores near college campuses in line with its expansion into urban markets.

In 2017, Amazon opened five “Instant Pickup” stores measuring around 3,000 square feet in college communities that offered college students essentials such as snacks, drinks and phone chargers for pickup within two minutes, as well as the option to order and pick up any Amazon item at the store under the typical delivery time frame. The pilot ended in 2018.

Walmart had operated a number of Walmart on Campus locations under 3,000 square feet on college campuses but now only operates one at the University of Arizona that includes pickup of online Walmart orders.