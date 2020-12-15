Lidl and Tesco keep their Christmas spots ‘merry and bright’ for 2020
No tearjerkers here. That’s the top line introduction to two newest spots, presented for your consideration in our competition to see which retailer will win this year’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.
Last week’s commercials pitted Haford Hardware, a single store shop in Wales, against John Lewis and Waitrose. The indy retailer created a homespun spot that was our runaway winner (72 percent to 28 percent) to move on to the finals.
This week, we go back to the UK for the two more spots from Lidl GB and Tesco for your consideration. While both commercials allude to the difficulties of the past year, they aren’t letting that get them down.
Lidl, which turned to animation for its creative presentation, speaks to the lockdown — “Lonely hearts meet through the window. Could a friendship be ahead?” The spot, which has received more than 287,000 views on YouTube, make a quick turn from there in a new upbeat direction. Lidl, while it was at it, also took a good humored poke at “Kevin the Carrot,” the main character in rival Aldi’s Christmas campaign.
Tesco declares in its commercial: “After a year like this, we believe there is no naughty list.” You’ll see where it goes. For those wondering about the reference, the young man who didn’t give to Captain Tom was speaking about the former British army veteran’s endeavors post-military (you can check out the link below). Tesco’s spot has been viewed 225,000 times.
- Lidl GB/Big on a Christmas you can believe in – YouTube
- No Naughty List/Tesco Christmas – YouTube
- Captain Sir Tom Moore – The British Army
- White Christmas lyrics – Musixmatch/AZlyrics.com
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Which of the messages presented by Lidl GB and Tesco do you think will resonate more with consumers? Which do you think strikes the best chord during this unusual holiday season?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
Both of these commercials infuse a lot of product placements from their respective retailers, but Tesco’s ad is much more entertaining and upbeat. I think the Tesco ad does a great job of integrating humor into our depressing pandemic situation and will resonate more with consumers.
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
Lidl is good, but Tesco captures the desperation of the times perfectly and tells you it’s okay – and isn’t that one of the big messages we need to hear this holiday season?
Managing Director, GlobalData
The Lidl ad is cute and jolly, but it isn’t really very imaginative. It does showcase the products well, but after one watch I am done with it!
I love Tesco’s irreverence and the fact it has woven in themes that are very relevant to 2020. Having a Britney Spears song as the soundtrack is unexpected and makes a change from the usual Christmas music.
For me, Tesco wins this one.
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Although I did enjoy the line “Proper Christmas magic is in cake and sprouts and gin” the Lidl commercial left me cold. Cute but meh.
On the other hand, the Tesco spot made me laugh out loud. Britney Spears singing, combined with the looks on the actors’ faces, was perfect. And even though the only Captain – sorry Major, that’s where my American head went – Tom I know is in a David Bowie song I thoroughly enjoyed this commercial. Tesco wins!
Managing Director, GlobalData
Captain Tom is Captain Thomas Moore, a retired army veteran, who did a one-hundred-lap walk of his 27-yard garden for his 100th birthday. He wanted to raise £1,000 for charity. In the end, after the United Kingdom took him to heart, he raised over £32 million for good causes! He also got knighted by The Queen for his efforts so his proper title is now Captain Sir Thomas Moore!
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
I googled Captain Thomas Moore after posting, I am very impressed! You know me, Major Tom just came to mind. 🙂
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
Lidl! I’m hungry — I’m stuffed — I need a nap!
Professor of Food Marketing, Haub School of Business, Saint Joseph's University
A couple of good ads. The British know how to do it right. The Tesco ad really resonated with me, in that it addressed the trials of 2020, but is giving customers permission to treat themselves this holiday season.
Co-Founder and CMO, Seeonic, Inc.
The Lidl ad contains a lot of product placement, in fact too much, while the Tesco ad features humor along with product placement for a more entertaining and attention grabbing story.
Contributing Editor, RetailWire; Founder and CEO, Vision First
Tesco on top! Upbeat, funny and full of yummy holiday food.
Chairman Emeritus, Relex Solutions
Everyone needs a break after nearly a year of bad news, lockdowns and not being able to meet friends and party, so it is not surprising that both these retailers are giving a happy upbeat message. However what is interesting is that they are far less price-focused than in previous years. Both of these retailers are price-conscious and normally price plays a very major part in their ads. This year the ads are more creative with a message. The reference to Captain Tom in the Tesco ad is very clever as Captain Tom became such a huge story this year and for that to be possibly the one thing that is unforgivable works well. The message is also very good – everyone deserves a break this year so no “Naughty List.” Tesco would get my vote between these two for its creativity and very human positioning, but congratulations Lidl on recognizing that there is more to this year than price.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
I like the use of product placement in each, but I like the message from Tesco more than the Lidl advertisement – more humor but it resonates that everything will be OK.
Senior Retail Writer
I really like how both spots keep the focus on their products. But Tesco takes the win. It has more energy, upbeat humor, and is just a little more relatable.
Principal, Retailing In Focus LLC
The Lidl ad hit the value message hard, but the spot feels like it could have run in any year. 2020 demands something different, and Tesco delivered. Using cheeky British humor to acknowledge what a lousy year this has been — while also focusing on product — made this the week’s winner. Very well done!
President, Dellmart & Company
Tesco is the clear winner for me. A naughty list is at the heart of Christmas so just about every consumer relates. After a very tough year, to say there is no naughty list jumps out all the while showcasing products they sell.
Retail Transformation Thought Leader
Both spots do a great job of addressing the reality of 2020 by reminding us that we don’t have to accept it over the holidays. Both also do a good job with product placement and giving us reasons to shop with them, but I’ll give a slight edge to Tesco for being more humorous and irreverent enough to forego the Christmas music and use Britney Spears instead!
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I really liked the Tesco spot. The Lidl ad was just a well produced commercial to me, nothing special. And in terms of message, I felt Tesco was a little more on point.
President, Protonik
This one is a bit tricky. Personally, the Tesco ad is incredible in that it’s the message for 2020 which resonates exceptionally for me. The Lidl ad is incredibly mediocre and artificially self-aware.
On the other hand, there are many who will dislike Tesco for its honest cynicism — Christmas is a time for a type of denial as we create an artificial world around us.
Still, I give it clearly to Tesco. Giving customers “freedom from worry” is the most precious gift we can give this year — even if that freedom means we’re all on the naughty list.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
My vote goes for the Tesco ad. It incorporated many things its customers and many of us may need forgiveness for and loved the upbeat tempo of the ad.