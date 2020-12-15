Sources: Lidl - “Big on a Christmas you can believe in”; Tesco - “No Naughty List”

No tearjerkers here. That’s the top line introduction to two newest spots, presented for your consideration in our competition to see which retailer will win this year’s RetailWire Christmas Commercial Challenge.

Last week’s commercials pitted Haford Hardware, a single store shop in Wales, against John Lewis and Waitrose. The indy retailer created a homespun spot that was our runaway winner (72 percent to 28 percent) to move on to the finals.

This week, we go back to the UK for the two more spots from Lidl GB and Tesco for your consideration. While both commercials allude to the difficulties of the past year, they aren’t letting that get them down.

Lidl, which turned to animation for its creative presentation, speaks to the lockdown — “Lonely hearts meet through the window. Could a friendship be ahead?” The spot, which has received more than 287,000 views on YouTube, make a quick turn from there in a new upbeat direction. Lidl, while it was at it, also took a good humored poke at “Kevin the Carrot,” the main character in rival Aldi’s Christmas campaign.

Tesco declares in its commercial: “After a year like this, we believe there is no naughty list.” You’ll see where it goes. For those wondering about the reference, the young man who didn’t give to Captain Tom was speaking about the former British army veteran’s endeavors post-military (you can check out the link below). Tesco’s spot has been viewed 225,000 times.