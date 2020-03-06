Source: Lowe's video - Lowes4Pros JobSIGHT powered by Streem

Lowe’s is introducing a new tool that will enable carpenters, electricians, plumbers and other construction professionals to meet with customers to discuss projects without having to go to their homes.

Lowe’s for Pros JobSIGHT makes use of video, computer vision and augmented reality tech to help pros evaluate projects so they can provide quotes to consumers on a wide variety of repair and home improvement projects. Pros using the tool chat directly with homeowners and are able to conduct tasks, such as determining product serial numbers and product details. They can use an on-screen laser pointer and augmented reality quick-draw tools to work through the consultation with homeowners. When the virtual meeting is complete, pros receive a one-page summary including video and audio, hi-res photos and notes for follow-up.

Lowe’s is making Pros JobSIGHT free to trade professionals through Oct. 31. Those who sign up for the program also save five percent on the chain’s everyday prices and are eligible for zero-interest purchases using their business accounts with Lowe’s. Extended payment terms are also available.

The launch of the tool is part of a bigger effort by Lowe’s to support trade pros. The chain offers a dedicated shopping hour from 6:00 – 7:00 a.m. daily, as well as curbside loading at its stores or delivery to job sites. The retailer also has a program for small business grants.

“We rely on pros now more than ever to keep our homes and businesses safely up and running, which is why we are working hard to build new ways to keep pros working and to be the new home for pros both now and into the future,” said Fred Stokes, senior vice president of Pro Sales and Services for Lowe’s, in a statement.

Lowe’s recently reported that its same-store sales rose 12.3 percent in the first quarter as Americans observing stay-at-home orders used the time for projects around the house. Marvin Ellison, CEO of Lowe’s, said, “We served broad-based project activity, ranging from outdoor landscaping and other beautification projects to essential indoor repair and maintenance work and long-deferred home projects — the to-do list that customers hadn’t previously tackled given their busy schedule.”