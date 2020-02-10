New Jersey hops back on the bag ban bandwagon
Bans of single-use plastic bags were being passed in an increasing number of states and municipalities throughout the U.S. in the latter half of the 2010s. The novel coronavirus pandemic, however, drew attention away from environmentalism and toward more immediate self-preservation strategies. Government, grocer and customer fears that the novel coronavirus could be transmitted from reusable cloth bags led to the sudden return of single-use plastics. Now, one of the U.S. states hardest hit by the pandemic is considering getting back on the road to limiting single-use plastics and other forms of carry-out packaging.
New Jersey legislators passed a bill aimed at banning the use of single-use plastic and paper grocery bags as well as plastic straws, paper takeout bags and polystyrene food containers, News 12 New Jersey reported. The restrictions apply to retail establishments greater than 1,000-square-feet that provide carryout bags (except for the paper bag restriction, which only applies to stores larger than 2,500-square-feet, according to officials).
If the bill is signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, there will be an 18-month grace period before the full enforcement begins, a timeline that could theoretically put the U.S. on the other end of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Businesses that violate the law could face fines of up to $5,000.
This is not the first time that New Jersey has mulled instituting a strict single-use plastic and paper ban. Mr. Murphy proposed such legislation after taking office in 2018. The law as written then was characterized as one of the most comprehensive in the nation by proponents and as onerous by opponents.
While government entities began the bag bans, large retailers, including Kroger and Walmart, started instituting programs to cut down or eliminate single-use plastics as a wave of environmentalism swept the nation.
At the onset of the pandemic, however, many governing bodies that had instituted single-use plastic bans directly called on citizens and retailers to pause the use of reusable cloth bags. Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker, for instance, recommended in March that shoppers in the state stop using reusable bags according to Illinois Policy.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Is this the right time for states and cities to institute bans on single-use plastic bags? Will bans lead to the widespread use of reusable bags or some other alternative?
7 Comments on "New Jersey hops back on the bag ban bandwagon"
VP of Retail Innovation, Aptos
It’s the worst of both worlds: concerns that the virus can be spread through contact with surfaces, and the environmental impact of going back to a world of single-use plastics that aren’t being recycled nearly as much as we’d like to believe. I don’t know where the science has really come down on whether it’s okay for people to bring in their own bags while shopping. But with an 18-month timeline on the NJ law, that’s a pretty conservative approach to saying, “hey, this single-use stuff can’t keep going forever.” And they’re right about that.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
Consumers need to bring their own bags to shop and pack their own purchases, period. The environment, like the pandemic, can be helped if people address them both responsibly. We can protect the former and eliminate the latter, but we have to want to do both.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
We have a Catch-22 here. In my area many retailers have banned customers from bringing in their own reusable bags due to concerns about surface transmission. My local co-op has a hybrid solution, customers can “rent” bags from a kiosk, bring the bags back and exchange them for “clean” bags. I’ll be curious to see if this model has legs.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
I’m not sure why we are still debating this topic. Ban plastic bags. It’s pretty simple. Unless an easier way to create recyclable versions becomes cost effective.
Will bans lead to widespread use of reusable bags? I guess so, unless use boxes or companies like Loop succeed with other innovations.
VP of Sales, Worldlink Integration Group, Inc
If it is the right thing to do I don’t see why they should not put the law in place now — the grace period should allow for many changes/concerns to be worked through. I lived in a city in CA when they put in laws against these bags and I now live in NJ. You find a way to make it work — I think reusable bags is the option most will go with.
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
There is no correlation between coronavirus transmission and banning plastic bags, here’s why:
Aside from the insufficient checkout barriers that offer frontline workers little protection at best, cashiers handle merchandise picked by shoppers. So if a shopper has infected a reusable bag, they have likely infected many items they’ve placed in their cart/basket via touch or breathing. At Trader Joe’s, cashiers also move the cart that has been touched prolongedly by shoppers. If the staff member is wearing gloves for protection effectively, then handling reusable bags is a non-issue. So reusable bags have been a scapegoat and panacea in an effort to curb the virus and in an effort to appear to be making efforts to curb the virus.
One-time use plastic bags need to go ASAP AND real frontline worker safety measures need to be implemented ASAP. These are two separate topics.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
Another intrusion by our government to force stores to follow rules for using plastic bags, and I’m for choice. Customers are not going to bring their own bags in, and what about tourists who don’t need the hassle at stores who can not provide them with free cloth bags for their vacation stay? People use plastic bags for small wastebaskets, used diapers, bringing goods to their family for dinners etc., and this overreach by NJ is typical of politicians who think they know better, which is laughable. The solution is for companies to create biodegradable plant-based or recycled bags for retailers. Until you actually run a retail store day in and day out, you have no clue how difficult it is to deal with these mandates and I, for one, do not need another law banning plastic bags.