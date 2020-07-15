Photo: Nike

Nike last week launched a new store concept — Nike Rise — in China that promises a curated “1-to-1, personalized shopping experience that connects consumers to sport, their communities and one another.”

Spanning 22,000 square-feet over three floors, Nike Guangzhou touts a number of “new-to-Nike” offerings:

Nike Experiences: The new app feature connects local Nike members to weekly sport-minded activations across the city of Guangzhou. Members also gain access to in-store workshops and events hosted by the city’s network of Nike athletes, experts and sports influencers.

Nike By You Personalization Bar: A section enables members to personalize items with design elements inspired by the city’s sport culture, from jerseys of local sport teams to t-shirts and totes.

Event Access: Members can plug into events like weekly basketball games and football matches with Nike experts and Master Trainers at Tianhe Sport Center (a 10-minute walk from the store) or unlock rewards based on sports activity achievements.

Nike Fit: For the first time in China, the Nike Fit in-store experience will be available. Members get their feet scanned and machine-learning algorithms determine their ideal fit. The technology debuted in the U.S. last year.

Similar to the recently introduced Nike Live concept, members entering or nearby the store receive notifications of events and new features within it. Inside, customers can scan barcodes to learn about, request, check availability and order any item.

Nike Rise becomes the brand’s fourth retail concept in addition to factory outlet locations, its massive House of Innovation flagships and the Nike Live stores that are about 5,000 square-feet.

On its recent fourth-quarter conference call in late June, Nike said it would be opening between 150 and 200 Nike Live-style stores over the next couple of years in the U.S. and EMEA that are expected to help drive growth in women’s and apparel. The company also has expansion plans for House of Innovation and Nike Rise.

Cathy Sparks, vice president and general manager of Global Nike Direct Stores & Service, told WWD, “We’re reimagining our entire fleet.”