Source: pantryshop.com

If you’re a consumer who comes away unhappy from a shopping trip online or in a store because your local supermarket is out of stock of your favorite type of Lay’s potato chips, there may be hope for you. PepsiCo has announced the launch of two new direct-to-consumer websites — PantryShop.com and Snacks.com — to let you order some of the company’s favorite brands online and have them shipped directly to your home.

“Over the last few years, PepsiCo has been working to be a faster, stronger, better company, one that is laser focused on meeting consumer needs and winning in the marketplace. Investing in eCommerce and digital capabilities and talent has been — and will continue to be — a big part of that effort,” said Gibu Thomas, PepsiCo senior vice president & head of eCommerce, in a statement.

Both sites were completely developed in-house by PepsiCo in less than 30 days. The consumer packaged goods giant brought together teams across disciplines, including technology, insights, resources and inventory, to pull the program together.

PantryShop.com features bundled products from PepsiCo’s Gatorade, Quaker, SunChips and Tropicana brands in a variety of pantry kits: Everyday Pantry, Rise & Shine, Snacking, Hydration, Protein, Workout & Recovery and Family Favorites.

PepsiCo says the kits, which come in standard ($29.95) and family sizes ($49.95), have been “curated based on affinity research” designed to meet the realities of Americans staying at home to avoid transmission of the novel coronavirus. Delivery is provided at no additional charge.

Snacks.com gives consumers the option of mixing and matching chips, crackers, dips, nuts and more from PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay portfolio of brands, including Cheetos, Lay’s, Ruffles, Tostitos and others. Shoppers receive free shipping on orders of $15 or more. The vast majority of orders for both Snacks.com and PantryShop.com will arrive within two business days.