Saks Off 5th aims to deliver on schedule
For online shoppers expecting online deliveries from Saks Off 5th, less will be up in the air thanks to a new feature the retailer is implementing.
Saks Off 5th is implementing a Guaranteed Delivery Date for thousands of items, according to a press release. The feature allows customers to see the delivery date both while shopping and while checking out, so they do not have to depend on post-shipping information from a carrier to see when their package will arrive.
The date is calculated based on features such as the distance between the product’s location and its destination, and the carrier used to fulfill the order. This replaces the previous system, which gave a non-dynamic delivery window regardless of location, so that customers ordering from New York, Seattle or Hawaii all saw a general range of three to five days. The feature also gives customers multiple delivery speed options, including faster delivery for a higher cost.
The move comes as retailers are beginning to look at delivery date specificity, rather than delivery speed, as a way to meet customer demands, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Terry Esper, associate professor of logistics at the Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business, told the Journal that customers have grown used to waiting for some deliveries due to supply chain disruptions throughout the pandemic and that visibility and information on when to expect a package are more important than the promise of ultra-fast delivery speed.
Other retailers have implemented enhanced package tracking in recent years to provide customers more visibility into the process.
Amazon.com, for instance, allows customers to track packages shipped through its delivery service on a live map once they are en route, so customers can pinpoint exactly where the delivery vehicle is.
While knowing exactly when a delivery is coming can be especially beneficial during the holidays when more people are anticipating time-sensitive gift deliveries, it can be helpful year-round, especially for people who live in apartments with multiple units or are concerned about having packages stolen.
- SaksOFF5TH.com Introduces Guaranteed Delivery Date – PR Newswire
- Retailers Turning to Specific-Day Delivery Over Speediest Shipping – The Wall Street Journal
- How to track your Amazon order on your phone or desktop – Android Police
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think a solution like Guaranteed Delivery Date at Saks Off 5th is a necessity for retailers doing e-commerce? Are consumers willing to trade speed for certainty when a package will be delivered or will they insist on having both?
Join the Discussion!
5 Comments on "Saks Off 5th aims to deliver on schedule"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
We have touched upon this issue before, when we talked about two-hour delivery and who needs it. Predictable delivery windows should be more important to customers than immediate delivery.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a nice feature but it’s hardly anything new! Amazon has offered guaranteed dates and even guaranteed time windows for years! A lot of other retailers offer specific day delivery too.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
I am not convinced the delivery “guarantee” is a necessity at the point of purchase, but converting to dynamic scheduling and deep visibility and tracking is definitely emerging as an expectation for many shoppers. As ever, communication is critical to delivering exceptional experiences, and order status visibility (and alerts!) is certainly a requirement.
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics and University of Sanya, China.
Amazon sets the standard, and they have been doing this for years. When buying, they tell you when you can expect the item. In fact, with a purchase I made last week, I changed my first choice to my second choice because the first choice could not be delivered on time.
Director of Retail Marketing, Körber
A customer’s shopping experience does not end once they click the BUY button. The post-purchase experience is critical to ensuring that customer expectations are met. A guaranteed delivery date – assuming that it is accurate – ensures that the delivery expectation is set and then met. And providing the delivery date while a customer is still shopping allows them to factor that into their purchase decision and set expectations before they hit BUY.