Everyone is at risk for getting the novel coronavirus, but based on data collected since the outbreak began, older consumers, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and lung disease, are particularly at risk for serious illness or death.

The list of retailers that have instituted senior shopping hours — Albertsons, Big Lots, Costco, Dollar General, Giant Food, Hy-Vee, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, et al — has continued to grow along with the number of COVID-19 cases reported by authorities. Many others are promoting online ordering with delivery or store pickup as options to protect the immunocompromised.

Beginning tomorrow, Sam’s Club will be introducing special shopping hours for seniors and other members with disabilities or compromised immune systems, according to a company blog post by COO Lance de la Rosa. Sam’s members will be able to go to their local clubs to shop between 7:00 and 9:00 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Each club’s pharmacy and optical center will also be open to serve these customers during these times.

Sam’s seniors also have the option of taking advantage of a new concierge service that allows them to shop without ever leaving their cars. From designated parking spaces, members can place their orders and have a Sam’s associate pick their order and bring it out to them.

“We’re more committed than ever to deliver for our members. Whether shopping in club, on samsclub.com or via our new concierge service, we are here to deliver special,” wrote Mr. de la Rosa.

Last week, H-E-B announced the launch of its Senior Support Line, a phone hotline for customers aged 60 and up, that allows them to order from a curated list of food and other supplies from the retailer. The phone service operates between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. every day.

H-E-B is working with Favor Delivery, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to pick and deliver items for seniors in need. In addition to the phone, customers also place orders using the Favor app or its website. Items delivered are left at customers’ doorsteps to promote social distancing. Favor is waiving delivery fees, with a $10 tip going directly to the delivery person.

“There’s no such thing as being too cautious with our seniors at this time. We heard from our customers loud and clear, and we’re ready to offer an easy, convenient solution to serve seniors while keeping them safe,” said H-E-B COO Martin Otto in a statement. “Together with Favor, H-E-B is committed to helping Texans get the products they need while slowing the spread of coronavirus in our communities.”