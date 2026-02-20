February 20, 2026
Should Grocers Pay Online Influencers?
Trader Joe’s, Costco, and numerous other grocers continue to benefit from influencers on social media that showcase their product offerings, apparently with no compensation from the grocers.
Not paying influencers helps grocers benefit from “earned media,” or when someone voluntarily offers a review that’s generally seen as more credible and trustworthy compared to paid advertising.
Trader Joe’s, which has a limited social media presence, doesn’t appear to work directly with influencers at all.
Trader Joe’s biggest influencer is Natasha Fischer, who started her Instagram blog — @TraderJoesList — chronicling new and must-have items at Trader Joe’s in 2008. Her Instagram post states she is “not affiliated with Trader Joe’s,” although her 7,404 posts have earned her 1.9 million followers, also allowing her to promote other brands.
She writes in an Instagram post, “I am not affiliated with Trader Joe’s and I do not get paid by Trader Joe’s. My brand partnerships (which I personally select and love) and my spatula brand (@patthespatula), which I created to spread smiles and give back, are how I make a living. I love what I do, and I feel fortunate to have the life I’ve always wanted. The internet is a weird, ever-changing (sometimes scary) place, but I’ve met so many incredible people because of it, and I’ve also been able to travel and explore many pockets of the world because of it.”
Trader Joe’s has dozens of other product review influencers across social media, including @traderjoesobsessed, @traderjoesfoodreviews, @traderjoesaficionado, and @traderjoeskitchen, with many likewise stating they have no formal affiliation with the grocer.
Costco and Most Other Grocers Also Benefit From Influencer Content
Costco likewise has a number of influencer accounts — including ones such as @costcohotfinds, @costcobuys, and @costco_doesitagain — with over a million followers. Many likewise indicate they have no direct affiliation with Costco, although partnerships with the brands that sell to Costco are an opportunity. A.J. and Big Justice, a father-son duo known on TikTok as the “Costco Guys,” are currently running a campaign for Smucker’s Uncrustables at Costco.
Costco does operate an affiliate program, managed through an outside firm CJ Affiliate, that enables influencers to earn $3 for each Gold Star membership and $6 for each Executive membership sold through referral links.
Other grocers from Publix to Kroger, H-E-B, Whole Foods, Wegman’s, and Aldi also benefit from organic influencer content online from fans showing off their grocery hauls, meal prep, and store experiences. These are often conducted without official brand partnerships, but many also appear to often partner with influencers on certain campaigns or product launches.
Paying influencers incentivizes more posts, and quality influencers have established connections with their followers. The fourth annual “Trust in Influencer Marketing” report from IZEA Worldwide, which connects brands with influential content creators, found 77% of social media users prefer influencer content over traditional ads, and 85% trust influencers over celebrities.
Amazon, Walmart, and Target are among food sellers with formal affiliate programs that allow influencers to earn commissions when promoted content leads to an online purchase. The SideChef affiliate program enables food creators and bloggers to turn their recipes into shoppable content. When a consumer clicks to purchase the influencer’s recipe online, each ingredient will be matched to the products available at their local Walmart with a commission earned in each subsequent sale.
BrainTrust
Georganne Bender
Principal, KIZER & BENDER Speaking
Frank Margolis
Executive Director, Growth Marketing & Business Development, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Nolan Wheeler
Founder and CEO, SYNQ
Recent Discussions
Discussion Questions
What role should influencers play in the grocery space with many already delivering free online content?
Do you see online influencers as primarily beneficial to product launches or seasonal campaigns — or are broader influencer-affiliate programs applicable to the grocery category?
The first question is: do influencers matter in food? The answer to that, for many segments of the population, is yes. Food is a very social arena, and it is easy to build engagement around things like cooking, recipes, showcasing new products and flavors, and so forth. So, as long as grocers are using influencers for appropriate things and through the right channels, it seems quite a logical part of any marketing strategy.
Based upon the razor-thin margins in grocery, coupled with the fact that most shoppers choose their grocery store based upon proximity, influencer marking feels like an expensive, unnecessary marketing gimmick, likely with negative ROI.
I enjoy watching Reels and TikToks about grocers, product hacks and recipes, but if the influencer is being paid by a brand or retailer, I immediately question the authenticity of what they’re saying. And I have a feeling I am not the only one who feels this way.
You aren’t!
Influencer content has become a critical and growing driver of customer decision-making, and that absolutely extends into grocery. Conversations I’ve had with guests on my podcast have reinforced how powerful video, creator content, and authentic storytelling have become in shaping discovery and purchase behavior — even in categories that were once considered purely functional. From meal prep ideas and product reviews to wellness trends and budget shopping tips, influencers are already guiding how consumers shop the perimeter and center store alike. The question isn’t whether influencers should play a role in grocery — it’s how to integrate them in a way that feels authentic and valuable to the shopper.
That’s where the balance becomes important. While paid partnerships, affiliate programs, and campaign-based activations can absolutely drive product launches and seasonal engagement, credibility and perceived independence are essential. Grocery is a trust-based category — what people eat and feed their families matters — and if influencer content feels overly scripted or commercially driven, it can quickly lose its impact. The most effective programs will likely blend paid and organic content, allowing influencers to maintain their voice while aligning with retailers or brands in a way that feels transparent and authentic.
Looking ahead, I do see broader always-on influencer and affiliate models becoming more relevant in grocery, not just one-off campaigns. As digital commerce, retail media, and content-driven discovery continue to converge, influencers can serve as a bridge between inspiration and transaction — particularly in areas like meal solutions, health and wellness, and culturally relevant food trends. But success will depend on maintaining that delicate balance: leveraging influencer reach and creativity while ensuring the content remains trusted, credible, and genuinely helpful to consumers.
Part of what makes these influencers credible is that they’re not incentivized by the retailer. If grocers start paying broadly, they risk diluting that trust. Strategic partnerships may make sense in certain cases, but the power here is authenticity.
This question matters because grocery is one of the most natural categories for social proof. People shop it weekly, talk about it daily, and share it instinctively.
Influencers in grocery should play three roles:
Free content works when brand love is strong and the assortment has real points of difference. Affiliate programs make sense when the goal is measurable outcomes like membership growth, e-commerce penetration, or basket lift. That’s why Costco tying commissions to memberships is smart because it lines up influence with lifetime value.
The biggest upside shows up in product launches, seasonal campaigns, and owned brand storytelling. The long game is bigger: loyalty, meal planning, health journeys, and local store engagement. The key is discipline. Do not chase creators. Build a system where merchants, marketing, and digital share one view of what influence is doing to traffic, basket, and repeat, because if it does not move the P&L, it is noise.
Sticky truth: In grocery, influence wins when it turns “looks good” into “in my cart.”
Authentic content and personalized recommendations from influencers can have a significant impact on grocery marketing. Consumer interest can be immediately sparked by new products and seasonal campaigns.
In addition, ongoing influencer-affiliate programs can enhance brand loyalty and encourage repeat purchases, making them an essential element of sustained engagement in the grocery sector.
However, maintaining influencer authenticity can be challenging as audiences are quick to detect insincerity or overly promotional content.
Influencers must carefully balance promotional efforts with genuine endorsements to maintain trust with their followers.
Additionally, brands need to ensure that partnerships align with the influencer’s personal values and style to avoid damaging both parties’ reputations.
Maybe it’s more important to be the kind of retailer/grocer that an influencer like Natasha Fischer wants to use to promote themselves. You know, the kind of retailer/grocer that is so good at what you do that the influencer wants to borrow your Brand Promise and credibility as the foundation of what they are trying to accomplish…for themselves. That kind of authenticity can’t be purchased. If a retailer /grocer is already a good storyteller, an influencer is going to naturally gravitate to that potential material. And if the retailer/grocer is not already a good storyteller, then what is the influencer going to talk about?
I am sure it has to do with my age. Apparently, I am not alone: 2/3 of fans are under 34. Personally, I don’t understand the draw of influencers. But I can read the data, and surely influencers have mastered highly lucrative careers.
To the question: Should they be paid? Companies pay $8 million for 30 seconds on the Super Bowl. Paying influencers may offer better ROI. Al least viewers are paying attention.