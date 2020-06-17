Should stores relax dress codes to let workers show support for Black Lives Matter?
Everyone knows they are in Best Buy when they see a blue shirt associate or in Trader Joe’s when they come across crew members working in Hawaiian shirts. These images communicate a single, professional branding message to customers shopping in stores. That’s why retailers require uniform dress codes.
We are not, however, in normal times. The country is in the midst of continuing nationwide protests against racial inequality and abuses of power by police. Much of life, it sometimes seems, has been turned upside down by fear, grief and a longing for a new start that is more just and compassionate.
Associates, working on the frontline of retail, are not cut off from the events shaping society. In fact, it could be argued, they know better than most the pressures felt today. That’s why it is also not a surprise that workers, many of them younger, would want to in some way express their solidarity with causes, specifically Black Lives Matter (BLM), when events such as the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta continue to happen in America.
The decision by some associates at Starbucks and Wawa to wear BLM items has recently generated unwanted negative publicity for the two employers.
In Starbucks’ case, baristas were told that wearing BLM pins and shirts was not permissible on the job over concerns that doing so could be misinterpreted by some and lead to violence in shops.
As news of Starbucks’ policy spread, the coffee giant reconfirmed its commitment to racial equality and justice on social media. When that failed to assuage critics, Starbucks announced that it was changing its policy on BLM merchandise and, in fact, was producing 250,000 Starbucks-branded BLM t-shirts for baristas to wear.
An employee at a Wawa store in New Jersey recently left his job after he put on a facemask presented to him by a customer that included the phrases “Black Lives Matter,” “Say My Name” and “I Can’t Breathe.”
Andre Lynch III, 20, said he quit his job when his manager told him to put away the BLM mask and wear one provided by the store. The manager cited “everything that’s going on right now” as the reason.
Mr. Lynch said he had not received any complaints from customers during the two hours he wore the BLM mask. Wawa did, in fact, offer Mr. Lynch his job back the following day and reconfirmed its commitment to its “black associates and communities.”
A company spokesperson told NBC10, “We are currently working on ways through our diversity and inclusion efforts to enhance our uniform standards to enable our associates to express their support and we also will be posting signage in stores as part of that support.”
- Starbucks Will Allow Employees to Wear Black Lives Matter Apparel – The New York Times
- Worker Quits After NJ Wawa Bars Him From Wearing BLM Mask – NBC10
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think that retail and restaurant employers should relax current dress codes to allow associates to display solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement? What actions would you take as an employer to be clear in your stance on the goals being expressed in protests across the country?
6 Comments on "Should stores relax dress codes to let workers show support for Black Lives Matter?"
Principal, SSR Retail LLC
This is a difficult situation for retailers, and the lawyers haven’t weighed in yet. If a retailer allows employees to wear BLM, is that a slippery slope to allowing other statements? Starbucks – after a false start – made what might be the best choice: providing company apparel that includes BLM messaging.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a difficult issue for retailers. While I see the wearing of pins and badges as broadly acceptable, if a retailer has a pre-existing uniform or dress-code then I do not think employees should be allowed to simply wear whatever they want – no matter what cause they are supporting.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
This is a tough balance indeed. Brands serve their demographic. The NFL did not take the original protests from Colin Kaepernick well, and recently the NFL commissioner wished they had approached them differently. Nike and the NBA on the other hand embraced these full-on from get go.
Would they allow only BLM or supporting any other movements? If BLM is OK, to what extent? What messages are approved? What is the threshold of public consciousness that should be formed before allowing them?
This is a legal minefield that businesses would rather not step into. But every brand has to introspect, find their voice and stay true to that, because their customers are demanding they do.
Retail industry thought leader
I believe retailers need to relax their dress codes during these extraordinary times. This country has for too long allowed systemic racism to fester and it’s now time for a change. We need to rally for equality in the streets as well as in our stores.
The line, “I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore!” as was said by Howard Beale in the movie Network, is the perfect corollary for our current milieu.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
I am a staunch supporter of equality. But retailers should provide a brand uniform that all associates wear. Garments that make any other statement are not and should not be part of the working environment as they tend to politicize an entity that should not get involved in making public shows of support for any cause but their brand. What retailers should do is to embrace progress, hire minorities, train minorities, promote minorities and thus, show by their deeds and not clothing, that they understand, they are sensitive, and they are actually doing something about a problem.
Owner, Tony O's Supermarket and Catering
There are many causes out there, and picking one because the media thinks this is priority #1 is foolish for businesses. I can think of many noble causes that affect many people including children, which all need some attention as well, so for me I’ll keep our dress policy the same. Our good works with the charities we serve will continue, without any fanfare. We are not a national powerhouse company being pressured to support any cause. For me, local issues can be served much better.