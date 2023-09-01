Stitch Fix’s woes reflect a broader subscription box problem
Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding’s exit last week and plans by the company to lay off 20 percent of its workforce mark another troubling sign for the subscription box category.
Active members for the personalized clothing service grew from 3.2 million pre-pandemic to 4.1 million by October 2021 as subscription boxes offered some excitement to homebound consumers. Membership has shrunk to 3.7 million in its most recent quarter as the economy opened up.
The personalized styling opportunity may be weakening, as indicated by Nordstrom’s decision to close Trunk Club last May. The macro environment may be showing subscription boxes to be highly discretionary, as well.
In reducing its outlook in early December, Stitch Fix’s CFO Dan Jedda told analysts, “We know that high rates of inflation are impacting consumer purchases, and high levels of inventory are impacting pricing, with deeper discounting across the retail industry.”
Among other subscription boxes, Blue Apron and Rent The Runway announced layoffs last year while restructuring. Birchbox announced in November it was considering bankruptcy.
Analysis by PYMNTS and sticky.io found that by spring 2022, cost had become the main obstacle to subscription enrollment due to inflation. Among existing subscribers, “subscription fatigue,” or finding the subscription experience no longer novel or relevant, was seen setting in as the pandemic subsided.
The Atlantic last year concluded the subscription space was undergoing a shakeout. Columnist Amanda Mull wrote, “As more markets become oversaturated with these kinds of services, more buyers will get bored of the concept entirely, and investors will eventually become weary of waiting for profit.”
The promise of recurring revenue and access to data to deliver personalized curation is expected to continue to support opportunities for subscription boxes.
In a Harvard Business Review column, Nir Eyal, a former Stanford lecturer and the author of “Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products,” wrote that the leading drivers of churn for subscription boxes are the novelty wearing off, choices becoming too complicated and not offering enough “stored value” — or supportive data, content or connections — to build long-term relationships with customers. He said, “Subscription services don’t win on unit price or quality alone.”
- Stitch Fix announces Elizabeth Spaulding will step down as Chief Executive Officer; Founder and Chairperson of the Board Katrina Lake to become interim Chief Executive Officer – Stitch Fix
- Stitch Fix Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript – Stitch Fix/The Motley Fool
- Subscription box companies struggle to adjust to life after lockdowns – Financial Times
- Blue Apron Provides Business Updates, and Outlines Plans for Cost Reductions and Liquidity Management – Blue Apron
- Rent the Runway, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results – Rent the Runway, Inc.
- Birchbox Said Weighing Options, Including Bankruptcy – WWD
- That Isn’t ‘Box Fatigue’ — It’s Consumers Shedding Subscriptions That Lack Value – PYMNTS
- This Is Peak Subscription – The Atlantic
- 3 Reasons Subscription Services Fail – Harvard Business Review
- Are subscriptions a winning strategy to get through the pandemic? – RetailWire
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are Stitch Fix’s challenges mainly due to its own business model and the apparel space or more so a reflection of broader challenges facing subscription services? Do you see consumer fatigue, inflation, their inherent value or some other factor as the primary reason for recent slower growth for subscription boxes?
Join the Discussion!
9 Comments on "Stitch Fix’s woes reflect a broader subscription box problem"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation
I believe Stitch Fix is a reflection of a broader market trend. There are several headwinds facing the subscription category, not only including consumer fatigue and inflation. Subscription services like these that send a constant stream of goods to subscribers is the epitome of discretionary spending, and it’s just not a fit for the current market. And let’s not forget the demand surge these services got during the pandemic, which for all intents and purposes is in the rear view mirror.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
When Rocket Money (“Take control of your subscriptions.”) finds a market opportunity, it suggests that subscription services may have proliferated beyond a healthy, sustainable level. Subscription services are a great business model for categories with lots of knowns and predictable timing. My personal favorite is dog food. The apparel business is rife with unknowns and complex variables that are always in motion. Add in inflation, recession and a resurgence in brick-and-mortar shopping and Stitch Fix has some formidable obstacles.
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
Another reason: people who work from home don’t need cool new outfits. Working remotely means professionals can wear that sweatshirt from junior high. The pandemic has savaged apparel retailers across the board.
VP of Strategy, Aptos
Principal, Retail Creative and Consulting Agency
I agree that subscription services do not win on price — in general, it’s about the product. Selections for the clients — either by AI or human (or somewhere in between) — has to be spot on. Because as exciting as it is to get a box of curated items, it’s more deflating to get a box of items you do not like or love. The risk of disappointment is quite high leading to churn.
Managing Director, GlobalData
A lot of subscription services are nice to have rather than must have. As such, when finances get tough they are an easy thing to cut out. That is part of the trend we have been seeing play out in the company’s weak results. However other factors are also at play: there is some boredom with subscription services, a growing number of consumers dislike the lack of flexibility, other retail offers have become more compelling with increased discounting, and Stitch Fix’s recommendations have become less sharp.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
Subscription fatigue is legit, and as the economy continues to put pressure on discretionary spending, consumers are prioritizing their monthly commitments. And my guess is that apparel subscriptions (many of which also suffer from stale assortments) will be far easier for most people to cut than entertainment subscriptions. Many people are prioritizing their streaming subscriptions as well, but I suspect apparel boxes will go long before Netflix.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
Stitch Fix faces a perfect storm of changing consumer behavior, internal challenges, and subscription fatigue. Subscription services may have just jumped the shark. There are too many of them in the face of declining consumer interest and demand, and that’s going to negatively impact any number of them.
President, Global Collaborations, Inc.
The novelty has worn off, more people are going back to stores, working from home brings demand for new clothes down, and constantly presenting new options becomes challenging. As the business model matures the successful companies need to address market and consumer challenges.