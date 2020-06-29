Tanger Outlets brings personal shopper services online
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has launched a virtual shopping concierge service as part of its COVID-19 response. The move is seen as one of, if not, the first for the factory outlet channel.
Using the service involves three steps:
- Fill out your shopping form: Online shoppers at Tanger’s Virtual Shopper page can seek out a specific product by filling out a form listing a specific brand, item, size and color. They may also choose to browse by typing in the item they’re interested in, their preferred brand or brands and preferred size/color. Tanger writes, “This form will put you in touch with one of our shoppers whose main goal is to help you look your best.”
- Explore your favorite brands: The customer can scroll through offerings provided by the personal shopper and highlight items they want. The personal shopper then “shops in-store at Tanger Outlets on their behalf.” The personal shoppers can secure product across Tanger’s entire portfolio, not just the nearest outlet to them.
- Choose curbside pickup or have orders delivered: The online customer then chooses between curbside pickup or home delivery.
“Our Virtual Shopper program gives shoppers an insider VIP experience by connecting them with a personal Tanger associate that knows the hottest and best deals as well as new product launches offered in each store,” said Stephen Yalof, COO and president of Tanger Outlets, in a statement. “With the wellbeing of our customers being a top priority, we wanted to provide more options for those who may not be ready to visit us in-person, but still want to experience the fun and savings Tanger has to offer.”
Among others, the Independence Center in Independence, MO recently introduced a Virtual Shoppers program that appears to work similarly.
At the higher end, Gucci in early June launched a virtual shopping service allowing customers to communicate with personal shoppers via video call. Staff guide online shoppers through a 7,500 square-foot, made-up store inside a call center in Florence, Italy.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think Tanger Outlets’ virtual shopping concierge service will appeal to consumers both during the pandemic and after? Do you see a broad opportunity for virtual personal shoppers across channels and price points?
Retail Industry Analyst
The Tanger Outlets’ virtual shopping service won’t appeal to all shoppers, but it will be welcomed by some. Consumers like options and this free concierge service is a way to make shoppers feel special. For those consumers that try and like this service, it will likely become a service that is appreciated post-COVID-19 concerns.
Principal, Retail Technology Group
The personal shopper in the day of the pandemic is relevant and thus a good idea. There will be lingering demand for the service after the pandemic is over but to a significantly lesser degree. Shopping the outlet malls is a form of entertainment in itself, it’s the personal bargain hunt and, therefore, shopping an outlet mall by proxy will appeal to a small group and it may not be worth it for Tanger or any other operator to continue the practice after CODVID-19.
Virtual personal shoppers are not a new concept and existed to a limited degree before COVID-19. Especially in certain price points (up-market) virtual shoppers will continue to serve those pressed for time or short on patience and long on money.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
It looks like there is too much friction in the process. Some Tanger loyalists and regulars may take it, but very likely it will not move the needle.
Managing Director, GlobalData
This is a sensible initiative which helps consumers shop safely; it will appeal to those who are nervous to venture out or to those who need something very specific. Is it a replacement for shopping in person? Absolutely not. The whole outlet model works on high traffic, lots of browsing and impulse buying. An online, personal shopper experience cannot completely replicate those dynamics. However as part of a suite of solutions and options this service is sound and a great addition.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
I think a good deal — as always — depends on execution. But that said, I’m a big believer in the idea that some form of digital personal shopper will be a critical weapon in a retailer’s portfolio today and long after COVID-19 passes. I’m not so sure about how broad the opportunity is at the luxury level, but I recently heard of a designer who is using Zoom to “tour” clients’ closets to help them with selection, so possibly some hybrid model will surface in the future.