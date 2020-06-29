Photo: Tanger Outlets

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has launched a virtual shopping concierge service as part of its COVID-19 response. The move is seen as one of, if not, the first for the factory outlet channel.

Using the service involves three steps:

Fill out your shopping form: Online shoppers at Tanger’s Virtual Shopper page can seek out a specific product by filling out a form listing a specific brand, item, size and color. They may also choose to browse by typing in the item they’re interested in, their preferred brand or brands and preferred size/color. Tanger writes, “This form will put you in touch with one of our shoppers whose main goal is to help you look your best.” Explore your favorite brands: The customer can scroll through offerings provided by the personal shopper and highlight items they want. The personal shopper then “shops in-store at Tanger Outlets on their behalf.” The personal shoppers can secure product across Tanger’s entire portfolio, not just the nearest outlet to them. Choose curbside pickup or have orders delivered: The online customer then chooses between curbside pickup or home delivery.

“Our Virtual Shopper program gives shoppers an insider VIP experience by connecting them with a personal Tanger associate that knows the hottest and best deals as well as new product launches offered in each store,” said Stephen Yalof, COO and president of Tanger Outlets, in a statement. “With the wellbeing of our customers being a top priority, we wanted to provide more options for those who may not be ready to visit us in-person, but still want to experience the fun and savings Tanger has to offer.”

Among others, the Independence Center in Independence, MO recently introduced a Virtual Shoppers program that appears to work similarly.

At the higher end, Gucci in early June launched a virtual shopping service allowing customers to communicate with personal shoppers via video call. Staff guide online shoppers through a 7,500 square-foot, made-up store inside a call center in Florence, Italy.