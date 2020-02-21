Unilever will end marketing to young kids to fight childhood obesity

Photo: @darby via Twenty20; Source: Unilever
Feb 21, 2020
by Matthew Stern
Matthew Stern

There are certain products that have long been deemed inappropriate to market towards kids. CPG brand giant Unilever is adding its entire product portfolio to that list.

By the end of 2020, the CPG conglomerate will no longer market or advertise its products to children under 12, the company shared in a post on its website. Unilever will not use any influencer, celebrities or social media personalities who appeal to children under 12 or who are that age themselves to promote products and will only use cartoons to advertise a limited number of products with a particular nutritional profile. The company is making the move in an effort to help fight childhood obesity, which the World Health Organization has identified as one of the biggest dangers to public health in the new century.

Unilever-owned Wall’s Ice Cream will be the first brand to bear a Responsibly Made for Kids logo on products with a reduced amount of sugar and calories. The marketing will be aimed at adults who make the purchase decisions.

Studies dating as far back as the 1990s have established that children exert a significant amount of influence on what their parents buy in cases where children will be the primary consumers (as is often the case with junk food and toys).

More recent studies, such as one conducted by Facebook and reported on Social Media Today, state that kids in the social media era have even more of an impact on parental buying decisions. These days, 71 percent of parents believe that children hold sway over how much they spend on products.

Trying to keep kids from getting hooked on junk food is not the only change Unilever has made to meet the demands of a consumer that is both more health-conscious and more concerned about issues of corporate responsibility.

Unilever recently acquired better-for-you snack brand Graze, winning a bidding war against major CPGs including Kellogg’s and PepsiCo, as reported by Bakery and Snacks. Graze makes better-for-you products such as snack bars and trail mixes free from artificial ingredients.

Is Unilever taking sufficient actions in changing its marketing strategy to avoid marketing directly to children and implementing a Responsibly Made for Kids logo? Do you see other big CPGs making similar moves?

Dave Bruno
BrainTrust
Dave Bruno
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
40 minutes 10 seconds ago

Once again, Unilever is taking actions that put the greater good above the good of the bottom line. I applaud this decision, and actually think the “Responsibly Made for Kids” positioning has a good chance of mitigating much of the revenue lost from no longer advertising directly to kids. It’s a very smart message that is highly attuned to Millennial values.

Neil Saunders
BrainTrust
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
39 minutes 50 seconds ago

The Responsibility Made for Kids graphic has a kid eating an ice-cream! That’s kinda ironic! But in any case, this is a good move that will help parents in their quests to ensure kids eat healthily and may encourage children to pick better snacks. All that said, I am not a fan of a “misery society.” I see nothing wrong with kids having chocolate or other treats so long as it is in moderation, is part of a balanced diet, and that they also exercise! That’s the real lesson here and it’s one that Unilever alone can’t teach.

Michael La Kier
BrainTrust
Michael La Kier
Principal, What Brands Want, LLC
33 minutes 52 seconds ago

Unilever is certainly taking a step in the right direction, but this – by itself – will not solve childhood obesity. Childhood obesity is a complex issue; solving it will require collaboration between manufacturers, retailers, governments, and (importantly) parents. Interesting that there is no information as to whether Unilever will reformulate all products to be healthier…

Suresh Chaganti
BrainTrust
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
27 minutes 57 seconds ago

This is a good, responsible decision. But there is an inherent conflict of interest. CPG brands can do a lot more in educating consumers on what they are purchasing. Misleading labels and questionable benefits are all too common.

Ken Lonyai
BrainTrust
Ken Lonyai
Consultant, Strategist, Tech Innovator, UX Evangelist
22 minutes 8 seconds ago

Kudos for moving in this direction. It’s impossible to stop kids from desiring certain products, but the removal of direct marketing puts the responsibility for kids’ product choices largely in parents’ control — where it belongs.

Kathleen Fischer
BrainTrust
Kathleen Fischer
Director of Retail Marketing, enVista
21 minutes 1 second ago

While I think this is a step in the right direction, it feels a bit more like a marketing ploy than a truly responsible effort. But that being said, I applaud any move towards healthier eating!

Jeff Weidauer
BrainTrust
Jeff Weidauer
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
9 minutes 36 seconds ago

This is a smart move by Unilever, and will likely have minimal impact since other than a couple of ice cream brands they are mostly HBC products. Even so, Unilever could do a lot more to clean up the ingredients of its food products, which would do much more to aid in the battle against childhood obesity.

Gene Detroyer
BrainTrust
Gene Detroyer
Professor, International Business, Guizhou University of Finance & Economics; Executive Director, Global Commerce Education
1 minute 57 seconds ago

I think the photo at the top of this discussion tells it all. This is “green-washing” for obesity.

