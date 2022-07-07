Photo: @Rawpixels via Twenty20

Through a special arrangement, presented here for discussion is an excerpt of a current article from the blog of Dave Wendland, VP, strategic relations at Hamacher Resource Group (HRG) and Forbes Council Member. The article first appeared on Forbes.com.

Paraphrasing from John Maxwell’s leadership mantras, valuing people is foundational to changing your company, your community and the world. From early in my career, I have believed that the people in any company will ultimately determine the success or failure of the business. People are indeed the most important asset.

Below are four areas our organization, HRG (Hamacher Resource Group), has emphasized in an effort to continually nurture our team members and cultivate our culture throughout its 42-year history. These can easily be applied to any organization.

Respectful: Regardless of the reason, it goes without saying that the Golden Rule should apply across any company: Treat others as you would want to be treated. Respecting barriers, calendars and communication preferences while focusing on shared goals can help form the foundation of an organizational philosophy.

Open-minded: To work in an environment among a group of individuals dedicated to the “what if?” and “why not?” rather than “we can’t” has been a rewarding part of my more than three decades with the company. Challenging one another to look around corners or take one more step — even into the unknown — can open countless doors and enable a company to continue its growth trajectory and contribution to the industries it serves.

Consistent: It is consistency that allows companies to earn and retain a stellar reputation across the industries they serve. To be consistent means that there are shared expectations and outcomes. There is a notable difference between consistency and complacency. It is part of our company’s belief system to continually look for new, innovative ways to deliver solutions while never sacrificing reliability. We are always looking to balance the value we bring to our clients with continual reinvention to become nimbler and remain relevant.

Knowledgeable: Freely sharing information and varied viewpoints allows associates to not only feel empowered to express their views but to seek information that either validates an existing opinion or sheds new light on a decision or direction.

These four essential traits can also be helpful in fueling business growth as companies expand into new markets, introduce products and foster relationships.