What’s holding back merchandising execution?

A lack of planogram compliance and ineffective localization continues to complicate the merchandising process. Further exacerbating these challenges is the proliferation of shopping channels, more digitally adept shoppers and those shoppers’ rapidly changing preferences, according to a recent study from Coresight Research.

The findings come from a survey of 222 North American retail merchandising decision makers taken last fall that identified five key challenges in merchandising planning and execution:

Inability to showcase relevant products and execute promotions: Recommendations for retailers included focusing on digitizing planograms to enable a single, standardized source across stores and rectifying anomalies in real time . Inefficient planning capabilities: The authors advise working on a centralized platform to eliminate silos and using technologies to access SKU-level information across the store base. Labor inefficiencies: Suggestions for cost savings included optimizing staffing levels and using a centralized training portal. Inability to fully leverage advanced technologies: Among the recommendations were implementing solutions that would not require a technology overhaul if upgrades are required for a specific area, as well as adopting technologies that have synergies with the existing infrastructure. Ineffective localization : Equipping store associates with digital tools to carry out merchandising tasks such as planogram resets, as well as ensuring the traceability of all merchandising instructions at the store level was recommended.

RSR’s recently-released “Merchandising Report” done in partnership with RetailWire BrainTrust contributor and co-founder of Retail Strategy Group Liza Amlani, found 93 percent of retailers think that they can keep pace with shifts in consumer demands — specifically for localized assortments — but 58 percent are hamstrung by an over dependence on data to make effective decisions about which products to sell. When asked about plans for new merchant tools, the biggest opportunities were found to be the integration of automatic replenishment, demand planning and product lifecycle management.

RSR’s recommendations included incorporating customer insights or integrating systems altogether. RSR’s study stated, “The best place to start is not by trying to achieve a ‘personalized’ experience (in the traditional 1-to-1 definition of personalization), but based on … offering relevance.”