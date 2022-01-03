What’s the path to building customer centric supply chains?

Mar 01, 2022
by Tom Ryan

According to a Gartner survey of supply chain leaders in the second half of 2021, 62 percent are investing in capabilities to capture, analyze and leverage supply chain specific customer satisfaction data to help drive commercial growth instead of focusing on cost-cutting innovations.

In a study last year, Deloitte likewise said the seemingly boundless customer data accessible online is enabling supply chains to react more quickly to market shifts and proactively address consumer needs to drive revenues and loyalty rather than their past dual focus on cost and speed.

Many supply chain organizations, however, are still believed to lack clarity on how to transform to be more customer centric.

In a study released last fall, KPMG concluded that, “A customer-centric supply chain is driven by visibility, insightful data, and a shared commitment to customers. It also looks to balance customer expectations with profitability, by delivering the desired customer experience without under or over-investing in capabilities.”

Gartner said c-level buy-in, goal alignment across the organization and clearly-defined metrics are required to drive customer centricity in the supply chain. Also seen as critical is listening at multiple interaction points and examining product use and/or satisfaction data to gain a better understanding of the customer at critical touchpoints. Gartner’s survey showed more than 60 percent of supply chain leaders investing in developing and maintaining access to voice of the customer (VoC) data.

Beth Coppinger, an analyst at Gartner’s supply chain practice, said in a press release, “CSCOs (chief supply chain officers) can use VoC data to identify problematic touchpoints — or the key drivers of customer satisfaction and dissatisfaction. It is crucial that data isn’t just collected, but also analyzed and acted upon.”

Deloitte said a broader challenge is building trust with consumers to gain better access to their data. Another core challenge is the “vast scope and volume” of data now being generated, along with the rising costs of shifting to new operating models. Deloitte wrote in its study, “As companies shift to digital-first and customer-centric supply chains, they will need to actively manage costs to maintain profitable growth.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What are the obvious and less obvious challenges to leveraging customer data to create a more responsive supply chain? What advice overall would you have about creating a customer centric supply chain?

"We can bet that more sophisticated companies are looking at ways to create their competitive advantage and this surely is one of the ways."

Melissa Minkow
Melissa Minkow
Director, Retail Strategy, CI&T
36 minutes 42 seconds ago

I’m happy there’s a motion to center the customer in supply chain transformation because the reality is that assumptions are made inaccurately about what the customer wants. Most consumers don’t need overnight delivery- they just need an item to arrive when they need it. The tricky part in leveraging customer data will be separating self-reported, idealistic desires from actual feelings customers have about product acquisition. Any customer will tell you they want an item immediately, but data will have to go a level deeper to determine how serious that expectation actually is.

Dr. Stephen Needel
Dr. Stephen Needel
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
35 minutes 36 seconds ago

You might think we solved this problem 20 years ago, wouldn’t you? At the moment, it’s not a data problem, it’s a materiel and manpower problem facing the supply chain. Throw all the data you want at it and make it customer-centric (whatever that means to supply chains), we need more stuff, more people to process the stuff, more people to deliver the stuff, and more people to stock the stuff.

Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors
31 minutes 57 seconds ago

I would start by understanding the customer experience and leveraging technology that reflects that journey. Thinking about the voice of the customer (VoC), we must understand that the loudest voice of the customer isn’t always an accurate reflection of reality. Many of the voices are angry. I would spend a great deal of energy on focus groups and direct quantitative and qualitative research. The technology side requires inventory accuracy, and I would suggest the best way to do this is via RFID and realtime data in order to create a sense-and-respond supply chain nervous system. This is the way to react to the verities of today’s disruptive environment.

VoC data is important. But NPS and satisfaction charts are only management crutches. They track customer satisfaction (sort of) after the fact. But retailers actually need to give customers a direct line to a helpful human when things go wrong. When it comes to customer satisfaction, data is good; dialogue is better.

Bob Amster
Bob Amster
Principal, Retail Technology Group
30 minutes 21 seconds ago

Assuming that retailers have 100 percent of the data they need, they would still not be able to get available inventory right more that 90 percent of the time. This is because pinpointing the exact time at which a retailer should have a unit of an SKU for sale in a specific store is possible but not probable. It should be easier to achieve customer satisfaction within the only sales channel because in that case, the available inventory is a fulfillment center stocking many more units of a SKU than a store should. But getting it right 98 percent of the time is extremely difficult, and the incremental cost of sales is probably not worth the effort. The law of diminishing returns.

Brandon Rael
Brandon Rael
Strategy & Operations Delivery Leader
29 minutes 28 seconds ago

A customer-first and agile supply chain is a critical value proposition to drive outstanding experiences. We have seen the emergence of a more prescriptive approach to supply chain planning that requires a data and analytics first strategy to get ahead of the demand curve and anticipate the impacts of the global supply chain disruptions.

Agile supply chain planning includes streamlining the sourcing, procurement, manufacturing, shipping, and fulfillment processes. In addition, assortment and inventory optimization strategies will help retailers always have their key items in stock. Most importantly, retailers and brands have to take a more transparent and open approach with customers to set proper expectations on when the goods will be available and enable personalized tracking capabilities along the shipping journey.

The winners in this supply chain disruptive phase we are experiencing are those retailers who have a diversification strategy of leveraging their stores as micro fulfillment centers, driving a distribution center hub model, and even considering a vendor drop-ship model.

Nicola Kinsella
Nicola Kinsella
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
29 minutes 7 seconds ago

Customer data can be fragmented and siloed. It’s not enough to have the data, you need someone to interpret it using a supply chain lens. That way you can use it to enable:

  • Smart placement of inventory based on customer shopping behaviors and preferences so you sell more at full price, reduce markdowns, and reduce shipping costs;
  • Better placement of inventory to allow for more on-time, in-full deliveries so you not only increase customer satisfaction, but reduce split shipment costs;
  • Smart replenishment based on the source of demand rather than where an order was fulfilled from just because that’s where it was in stock so you don’t end up with excess inventory in one location and continue to be out of stock in another;

But to do this you need true inventory visibility and lead times across the supply chain so you can promise against inbound inventory when it will still meet the needs of your customer.

Suresh Chaganti
Suresh Chaganti
Co-Founder and COO, VectorScient
28 minutes 21 seconds ago
Customer-centric supply chains are a good idea. As the article rightly pointed out, it requires C-level buy-in and alignment of merchandising which is front-end operation and product development and sourcing which is a back-end function. There is a several-week/few month gap between the two because of lead times. So what does it really mean to be customer-centric from a supply chain perspective? It means analyzing available data to understand the negative factors as well as the positive side. It means not just doubling up on what customers bought, but understanding why customers are not buying. Is it because of front-end issues on pricing, positioning, and promotions, or the back-end issues – quality, availability, and relevance? It requires much greater alignment between category management, marketing and merchandising, and the whole supply chain – the alignment required is orders of magnitude higher than doing just one function such as marketing better. But this is the way to go and grow. We can bet that more sophisticated companies are looking at ways to create their competitive advantage and… Read more »
