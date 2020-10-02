Why are so many organic grocers landing in bankruptcy court?
Reckless expansion and heightened competition for natural and organic foods were factors behind the recent bankruptcies of Fairway, Earth Fare and Lucky’s Market, but each chain faced unique challenges.
Fairway, a New York institution known for its wide selection of cheeses and cheap produce, filed for Chapter 11 on Jan. 23. The bankruptcy was attributed to debt taken on from a leveraged buyout (LBO) in 2007, an ensuing aggressive and unsuccessful expansion into the suburbs, and newer competition ranging from Costco to Whole Foods. The chain reached a deal to sell to five of its locations to Village Super Market, which operates stores under the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage banners. Fairway is seeking buyers for the remaining nine locations.
Lucky’s, a Colorado-based chain with an ambition to make organic foods affordable, filed for bankruptcy on Jan. 27. In 2016, Kroger became Lucky’s majority shareholder and its store count more than doubled. The collapse was blamed on an aggressive expansion into Florida, where it faced Publix and other newcomers such as Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and Earth Fare. A greater focus on natural and organic foods by Walmart, Aldi and others further reduced differentiation. In December, Kroger said it would divest its investment. Plans call for shuttering 32 of its 39 stores and selling the rest to the chain’s original founders.
Earth Fare, a North Carolina-based chain known for its commitment to clean eating, filed for bankruptcy on Feb. 4, a day after announcing plans to close all its 50 stores. Earth Fare also faced increasing competition against organic and conventional chains, and with aggressive expansion, the chain opened locations in overly-competitive markets. The failed stores, expensive modernization efforts and significant capital improvements on legacy stores “caused a strain on liquidity,” according to court documents. Owned by Oak Hill Capital Partners since 2012, the chain was unable to refinance its debt.
The filings come as Sprouts is slowing growth to focus on profitability. Whole Foods, meanwhile, has reduced produce prices since being acquired by Amazon.com to spur growth. Amazon recently reported a lack of sales growth at physical stores for its 2019 fourth quarter and full year.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: What common themes do you see behind the bankruptcies of Fairway, Lucky’s Market and Earth Fare? Should the filings call attention to new pressures or growth concerns facing organic and natural food categories?
Managing Partner, Advanced Simulations
From a sales perspective (not a survey perspective) organics and naturals have not fared nearly as well as was predicted. We saw this as far back as the ’80s in Europe, where the whole green movement began – there were lots of people saying they would buy green, but few actually paid the upcharge. Tom’s writing says it best – reckless expansion based on hopes rather than solid data is behind the problems.
Independent Board Member, Investor and Startup Advisor
With crushing debt, it’s not enough to have a vision of making it easy to live a healthy lifestyle, be in a growing natural and organic segment, offer friendly, knowledgeable full-service in-store and a superior shopping experience or promote high food quality standards.
Desire for rapid growth drove significant store count growth and the need to take on unsustainable debt with onerous terms. This was aggravated by increased competition which puts a lid on any ability to pass through higher prices to consumers. Bottom line, it’s just bad sector dynamics and company capitalization decisions.
CMO & Principal, SSR Retail LLC
Each of these chains entered a highly competitive channel at just the wrong time. Organic foods can be had at Kroger and Walmart, often for less money. None of them provided a compelling differentiator to customers in terms of service or offering. And all were victims of financial overreach through growth or leveraged debt.
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
Here’s the main reason – the mainstream retailers – Kroger, H-E-B, Wegmans and even Target have caught up. They have developed a wide private label portfolio and can procure organic and natural foods at a lower cost to the customer.
The key now is what is the differentiation in shopping at a Whole Foods, etc. to make it a value-added proposition for the customers they want to service?
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Each of the failures is attributable to a failure of strategy and is not about the attractiveness of organic grocery as a category. In fact, demographic trends point to organic grocery being more attractive. But bad strategy and unsupported expansions will take down even the most attractive businesses.
Director, Retail Market Insights, Aptos
In a word? Costco. One trip through the produce aisles at Costco tells me all I need to know about why smaller specialty organic markets are struggling. Costco shoppers typically profile as consumers who desire organic foods, and Costco’s assortment of organic foods continues to expand, earning a larger share of wallet. Thus Costco has now set the bar for what people expect to pay for organic produce, and smaller markets (heck, even Whole Foods) simply can’t compete with Costco on price.
Founder, CEO, Black Monk Consulting
The most obvious thread is mismanagement. Over-expansion, pouring too much into decor, and trying to cut margins are hardly, independently or collectively, paths to corporate sustainability. And while mainstream retailers are now taking organics “more seriously” as opposed to actually seriously, I think the mass consumer market has yet to emerge outside of marketing surveys and tweets. So there is obviously not enough of a consumer sector in those markets to support them, let alone heady expansion plans. As to the second question, yes, with the caveat that “organics” and “natural” products (whatever those loosely used terms actually mean) are here to stay. I think these failures do suggest food retailers need to reexamine and rethink their approach to the category. The first “hook” was stocking the products. Today that’s not enough. The second “hook” was to lower prices. Today, that too is not enough. So the real question ought to be, “What’s the third hook going to look like?”
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
The primary premise of “healthier eating” chains has been usurped by the better mainstream grocers. The clean eating premise simply isn’t a sufficient differentiating benefit anymore.
President, b2b Solutions, LLC
Classic marketing strategy asks, who are your target customers? What are their need states that you are going to fulfill? What is their consideration set to fulfill those needs and what are your points of differentiation?
The target customer base may not have been as substantial as anticipated and/or the need for organic foods at the price points offered was not as large. However I believe the underlying issue was the that the point of differentiation dissipated as other food retailers got into the organic game.