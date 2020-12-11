Source: Amazon

Amazon.com, after retiring the Dash Button last year, has introduced a replacement, Dash Smart Shelf, that promises to shake up the office supplies space and bring auto-replenishment to households.

Costing $19.99 each, Dash Smart Shelf is a weight-sensing, Wi-Fi-enabled auto-replenishment scale. When placed on a flat surface, such as a warehouse rack, it can track inventory for commonly used products. When it senses supplies are running low, a replenishment order or notification is automatically sent.

The system offers three scale sizes; each scale can only be paired with one product at a time. Amazon says that “thousands of popular products” including most household and workplace staples can be replenished under the program.

For SMBs, Amazon is pitching the program as an upgrade from vendor-managed auto-replenishment programs that can be inflexible, hampered by restrictions based on minimum orders or service area, and tailored for industrial applications.

“Dash Smart Shelf is our solution so that SMBs don’t have to choose between spending time with their customers or taking trips to the store to restock inventory” wrote Amazon in a blog entry.

Staples and Office Depot also offer auto-restocking programs, although their reorders are based on timed deliveries rather than smart inventory tracking.

Amazon, piloting the technology with SMBs since last fall, found consumers also interested in being freed up from the mundane task of replenishing their household essentials, such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, baby supplies and pet food. Amazon wrote, “Not only will it save them trips to the store, Dash Smart Shelf provides convenience and ongoing discounts on select products that customers purchase frequently.”

For both SMBs and households, the Dash Smart Shelf will have to hold more appeal than the Dash Button, the small stick-on buttons that allowed customers to reorder popular household items with a press. The Dash Button was retired after a four-year run as reordering became easier with Alexa’s arrival and as auto-replenishment features were incorporated into many smart devices, including printers and washing machines.