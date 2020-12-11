Will Amazon’s Dash Smart Shelf drive auto-replenishment from SMBs and consumers?
Amazon.com, after retiring the Dash Button last year, has introduced a replacement, Dash Smart Shelf, that promises to shake up the office supplies space and bring auto-replenishment to households.
Costing $19.99 each, Dash Smart Shelf is a weight-sensing, Wi-Fi-enabled auto-replenishment scale. When placed on a flat surface, such as a warehouse rack, it can track inventory for commonly used products. When it senses supplies are running low, a replenishment order or notification is automatically sent.
The system offers three scale sizes; each scale can only be paired with one product at a time. Amazon says that “thousands of popular products” including most household and workplace staples can be replenished under the program.
For SMBs, Amazon is pitching the program as an upgrade from vendor-managed auto-replenishment programs that can be inflexible, hampered by restrictions based on minimum orders or service area, and tailored for industrial applications.
“Dash Smart Shelf is our solution so that SMBs don’t have to choose between spending time with their customers or taking trips to the store to restock inventory” wrote Amazon in a blog entry.
Staples and Office Depot also offer auto-restocking programs, although their reorders are based on timed deliveries rather than smart inventory tracking.
Amazon, piloting the technology with SMBs since last fall, found consumers also interested in being freed up from the mundane task of replenishing their household essentials, such as toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent, baby supplies and pet food. Amazon wrote, “Not only will it save them trips to the store, Dash Smart Shelf provides convenience and ongoing discounts on select products that customers purchase frequently.”
For both SMBs and households, the Dash Smart Shelf will have to hold more appeal than the Dash Button, the small stick-on buttons that allowed customers to reorder popular household items with a press. The Dash Button was retired after a four-year run as reordering became easier with Alexa’s arrival and as auto-replenishment features were incorporated into many smart devices, including printers and washing machines.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Does the Dash Smart Shelf mark a leap forward from the Dash Button and for auto-replenishment? Will the Dash Smart Shelf likely offer more appeal to SMBs or households?
CEO and President, Cogent Creative Consulting
This doesn’t appear to be a game changer for Amazon. I don’t see many SMBs or consumers buying a $19.99 weight-sensing, WiFi-enabled auto-replenishment scale to make reordering supplies easier. Most SMBs and households have backups of commonly used items and simply purchase more backups when these are low. Dash Smart Shelf will likely be just as successful as the Dash Button.
Founding Partner, Merchandising Metrics
The Dash Button was smart. The Dash Smart Shelf is really smart. It’s a nicely evolved version of the original idea. Time-saving and convenience are two of the watch words of the day, and the Smart Shelf succeeds on both levels. Any retail process or feature that can give the customer a “one less thing” thought process provides a competitive edge. Capturing repetitive, recurring revenue businesses is a solid base to build on. It starts with trust and builds even more loyalty over time.
VP Planning, TPN Retail
A version of this system has been used in hotel minibars for years. The system would notify the hotel that an item had been used. Will consumers go for this? I’m not so sure. It requires that the household be pretty darn organized and not place anything else on the scale. Will that happen with kids, teens and even some dads?
I think it’s great for business, not so great for consumer households.
Founder & Principal, PINE Strategy & Design
Does this mark a leap forward? Yes.
Will it offer more appeal to SMBs and households? Possibly.
However my read on this is that Amazon sees where life is going and it is trying to build products and systems to learn and optimize; either to pull us there or to be ready when we get there. A see a world of smart pantries at homes and in offices and smart packaging that connects to watches and other devices. In front of our eyes, they are building an ecosystem that will possibly be the Windows OS of our lives someday.
President, Rubinson Partners, Inc.
I think that Amazon is pushing the envelope in the right direction but this is a transitional technology for sure. First they have to get the price to zero — you should get this for free if you are a Prime customer. Secondly, it should be some thin transparent mat that all products sit on where this replacement signal comes via AI/machine learning. It’s not hard to envision that if I have eggs, milk, soda, bread, and apples on the same shelf in my refrigerator that a “smart mat” could figure out what was there and what I was running low on. The drivers of success for this are winning on simplicity and creating a frictionless, almost perfect system. Price creates friction as does inaccuracy. Anyway, yes, they are headed down the right path but this is certainly not the endpoint.