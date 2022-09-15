Will climate change make supply chain disasters the new normal?
Forty-four percent of chief supply chain officers say they have a general sense of potential climate change risks based on previous events, but they have not methodically identified or quantified those risks, according to a Gartner survey.
Of the rest, 27 percent have conducted a climate change risk assessment to identify their most critical supply chain risks and 18 percent have conducted both risk assessments and scenario planning. Only 11 percent felt climate change wasn’t a future risk.
The National Centers for Environmental Information, a federal agency, estimates that the number of billion dollar weather and climate disasters taking place in the U.S. each year has skyrocketed to an average of 20 in the last two years, including winter storm/cold waves, droughts/heat waves, wildfires, tornadoes and tropical cyclones. In the 1980s, there were only about three per year.
The pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine proved that the world’s delivery network is fragile, threatening ports, roads, railways, bridges and factory closures. As evident with chip makers in Southeast Asia, many of the world’s factories are far too geographically concentrated.
Longer term, rising sea levels are a particular threat to ports, while increasing average temperatures and changes in precipitation patterns will require overhauls to the world’s food supply.
Any increasing frequency and size of supply chain-related disasters will also work against company efforts to decarbonize and reach other environmental goals. New costs could arrive from carbon taxes when shipping goods across borders, as well as higher transport costs for moving products by sea or air.
Gartner finds the top barriers to planning for climate change in the supply chain include a focus on short-term decision-making (57 percent) and an inability to link the cause and investment to benefits (57 percent).
Some see supply chain management being hampered by built-in inertia.
“[Long-term] strategy and logistics are opposite things,” Dale Rogers, a business professor at Arizona State University, told Wired. “Logisticians are always trying to execute the strategy but not necessarily develop it. They’re trying to figure out how to make something happen now, and climate change is a long-term problem.”
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Do you think retailers are doing enough long-term strategizing when it comes to the risks posed by global warming on the supply chain? Where do you see supply chain vulnerabilities and how well are retailers prepared, for example, to deal with extreme weather events tied to climate change?
COO, Mondofora
With the disruptions to supply chains from pandemic, war, and threatened rail strikes, I can’t imagine that retailers aren’t already calculating how they will be impacted by climate change-driven consequences and how they should best prepare.
SVP Global Marketing, Fluent Commerce
Most retailers are using fairly rigid legacy systems (e.g., ERP, distributed order management, inventory planning), and have longer buying cycles that don’t allow them to respond rapidly to changes in supply and demand. The recent supply chain issues have resulted in both empty shelves in some categories and inventory bloat in others. Getting it right over the course of six to 12 months is hard. Let alone doing the analysis required for long term strategic planning. This might include catastrophe modeling to determine the potential impact to their suppliers, stores, distribution centers, and the amount of demand generated from high risk areas, so they can develop proactive plans to mitigate risk. But most roles within a retailer are focused on day-to-day operations or short term planning.
In some industry verticals, we’re seeing more chief sustainability officers, a strategic role that looks across the business and leads development of longer term strategies for improving key sustainability metrics, but also assessing risk across the business. It will be interesting to see if more retailers consider adding this role.
Retail Industry Strategy, Esri
Business resiliency has become a very hot topic. I am seeing more and more retailers asking questions about risk mitigation associated with climate change, and with good reason. The best companies understand that building the capabilities to respond to disasters, climate-related or otherwise, requires a resilience strategy with short-term execution, guided by long-range planning. For example, they are incorporating data about where coastal flooding will impact stores 20 years from now to inform their current planning and development strategies.
Another example is sourcing raw materials that are climate dependent. Take cotton, for example. It’s important to understand how changing weather patterns might affect growing conditions in the future. There are decisions they can make now to mitigate disruption when the supply of that raw material becomes more volatile.
Finally, resilience boils down to sustainability. The more sustainable a business is in its operations and supply chain, the more inherently resilient they are going to be.