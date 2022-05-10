Will Deliveroo’s new, not-so-dark store change how ultra-fast delivery is done?

Photo: Deliveroo

Deliveroo Hop is a new kind of dark store where people can shop for groceries on premises, sort of.

The quick commerce startup, which relies on “dark store” mini warehouses to fulfill orders, has launched a new concept in Central London where non-app users can enter the location, order from a digital kiosk in a reception area and pay via card, according to TechCrunch. After placing a kiosk order, the customer waits a few minutes and is handed their groceries by an employee from behind the counter.

The facility still operates as a dark store for delivery fulfillment and the micro-warehouse portion is closed off to customers. The store location also functions as a pick-up point for app users.

As the pandemic drastically increased the demand for fast delivery, ultra-fast delivery startups reliant on dark stores for fulfillment began proliferating in the U.S. and around the world.

However by early 2022, cities worldwide began recognizing that ultra-fast delivery services were causing problems. Municipalities in both Europe and the U.S. began taking action to constrain how dark stores operate.

In February, Rotterdam in The Netherlands put a one-year freeze on the opening of any new dark stores due to complaints. Critics identified them as an eyesore for residential areas and a nuisance because of noise and traffic disruptions. Amsterdam, Lyon, France and Paris all began instituting ordinances around the same time to reel in dark stores.

In May, New York City began cracking down on dark stores for violating zoning laws, according to the New York Post. Since dark stores do not allow customers to shop, the city deemed them warehouses, which cannot be placed in residential neighborhoods. The city did allow stores to operate if customers can enter the location and place an order, provided they do not have to use an app.

Last month, France declared that dark stores were legally considered warehouses, according to the BBC. This clarification will give mayors of French cities the leverage to close ultra-fast delivery services, should they see fit, calling into question the model’s future in France. In September there were about 80 dark stores in Paris.