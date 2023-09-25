Second-hand luxury is hot, and eBay is expanding its own offerings on this front with the launch of a consignment service that provides customers with direct access to expert sellers who can list items on their behalf. The consignment service will initially sell new and pre-owned handbags before expanding into other luxury categories in 2024.

The service aims to help everyday consumers gain an air of authenticity on eligible items. Expert sellers handle every part of the transaction, from photography to pricing, to ensure the listing is competitive and professional. Additionally, eBay gives items with price tags of $500 or more an eBay Authenticity Guarantee checkmark and sends them through its authentication process once they are purchased. The consignment service will initially be powered by Linda Lightman, founder of Linda’s Stuff, who has operated a consignment shop on eBay for more than 20 years.

The service builds on other programs recently launched by eBay, including Certified by Brand, a service that lets brands and authorized retailers directly sell their own secondhand merchandise. The retailer also acquired Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider, to help it find additional opportunities.

“Our top priority is to respond to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, and continuously delight luxury shoppers and sellers,” said Tirath Kamdar, global GM of luxury at eBay. “Launching a consignment service builds on the momentum of offerings like Authenticity Guarantee and Certified By Brand, giving our customers more trusted ways to buy and sell on the marketplace.”

Guaranteeing authenticity and building trust are vital elements for success in luxury resale. A November 2022 study by BoF Insights and eBay found that physical authentication is the most important feature for motivated shoppers looking to buy second-hand luxury fashion.

While luxury is taking the spotlight, eBay has been rolling out tools to make selling second-hand items more convenient across all categories. One of its latest options is an “image-based magical listing tool” that lets sellers take or upload a photo and has AI fill in the details, including category and sub-category information. The AI can even handle suggesting a listing price and shipping cost.

Convenience seems to be the theme across both of these launches. Competition is building in the resale space as more retailers seek to take control of their own second-hand markets, according to a study by thredUP, but offering the best customer experience for sellers as well as buyers might be the key to eBay remaining at the top.