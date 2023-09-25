Luxury purses with the eBay logo on top
Photo: Canva

Second-hand luxury is hot, and eBay is expanding its own offerings on this front with the launch of a consignment service that provides customers with direct access to expert sellers who can list items on their behalf. The consignment service will initially sell new and pre-owned handbags before expanding into other luxury categories in 2024.

The service aims to help everyday consumers gain an air of authenticity on eligible items. Expert sellers handle every part of the transaction, from photography to pricing, to ensure the listing is competitive and professional. Additionally, eBay gives items with price tags of $500 or more an eBay Authenticity Guarantee checkmark and sends them through its authentication process once they are purchased. The consignment service will initially be powered by Linda Lightman, founder of Linda’s Stuff, who has operated a consignment shop on eBay for more than 20 years.

The service builds on other programs recently launched by eBay, including Certified by Brand, a service that lets brands and authorized retailers directly sell their own secondhand merchandise. The retailer also acquired Certilogo, an AI-powered authentication provider, to help it find additional opportunities.

“Our top priority is to respond to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, and continuously delight luxury shoppers and sellers,” said Tirath Kamdar, global GM of luxury at eBay. “Launching a consignment service builds on the momentum of offerings like Authenticity Guarantee and Certified By Brand, giving our customers more trusted ways to buy and sell on the marketplace.”

Guaranteeing authenticity and building trust are vital elements for success in luxury resale. A November 2022 study by BoF Insights and eBay found that physical authentication is the most important feature for motivated shoppers looking to buy second-hand luxury fashion.

While luxury is taking the spotlight, eBay has been rolling out tools to make selling second-hand items more convenient across all categories. One of its latest options is an “image-based magical listing tool” that lets sellers take or upload a photo and has AI fill in the details, including category and sub-category information. The AI can even handle suggesting a listing price and shipping cost.

Convenience seems to be the theme across both of these launches. Competition is building in the resale space as more retailers seek to take control of their own second-hand markets, according to a study by thredUP, but offering the best customer experience for sellers as well as buyers might be the key to eBay remaining at the top.

BrainTrust

“eBay is right to be investing in tools to make the process easier. The second-hand market is not only big and growing, but it’s right in eBay’s wheelhouse.”

Mark Ryski

Founder, CEO & Author, HeadCount Corporation


“I think the key here is the authenticity check. You really need to sell the original, not a knockoff. One slip and the credibility goes out the window.”

Ken Morris

Managing Partner Cambridge Retail Advisors


“This is a good way to get people who wouldn’t normally list on eBay to do so. The “magic” is in making it easy…”

Shep Hyken

Chief Amazement Officer, Shepard Presentations, LLC

Share Your Opinion

Will the consignment service meaningfully help a broader audience sell their luxury items on eBay? What does eBay need to do in order to keep ahead of other retailers opening resale marketplaces for their own products?

Leave a Reply

Would you sell your own used luxury goods on eBay?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …

8 responses to “Will Greater Convenience Help eBay Grow Its Luxury Resale Offerings?”

  1. Neil Saunders Avatar
    Neil Saunders

    There are two good features here. First, the consignment service which is a useful addition because some sellers do not enjoy creating and managing listings; others don’t have the experience in doing it, especially if they only sell occasionally. Second, authentication removes one of the big barriers to buying secondhand luxury – the risk of getting a fake item. I feel eBay is on the right track with these additions. Next it needs to look at site navigation and search, which can be confusing.

  2. Mark Ryski Avatar
    Mark Ryski

    A consignment service adds another important way for resellers and buyers to use eBay, and the Certified by Brand and other tools will help make the offering more attractive. eBay is right to be investing in tools to make the process easier. The second-hand market is not only big and growing, but it’s right in eBay’s wheelhouse. 

  3. Shep Hyken Avatar
    Shep Hyken

    This is a good way to get people who wouldn’t normally list on eBay to do so. The “magic” is in making it easy, which is stated in the last paragraph: “Convenience seems to be the theme across both of these launches.”

  4. Scott Norris Avatar
    Scott Norris

    We had very good results through Poshmark when my brother-in-law died during the pandemic – I wonder if eBay is several years too late? Poshmark has already built its network of sellers and a broad base of buyers. eBay might position itself as the way for “casual” selling when you only have one or two items (but even then I’d ask around to see who in your friend circle has a PM seller account and just go that way.)

  5. Craig Sundstrom Avatar
    Craig Sundstrom

    eBay, I would assume, already has a big jump on other resale sites by virtue of size (which is all-important). I don’t think they need to do anyhting differently, but I do think they need to stay ahead of potential problems; after – or maybe right along side – size in importance is reputation, and eBay’s genesis as a loosely organized group of amateur sellers makes policing difficult.

  6. Ken Morris Avatar
    Ken Morris

    I think the key here is the authenticity check. You really need to sell the original not a knock off. One slip and the credibility goes out the window. The consignment idea is very good and will resonate with the market place.

  7. Rachelle King Avatar
    Rachelle King

    Ebay has the scale and infrastructure to make a compelling proposition for the luxury resale market. They are already ahead of most retailers with removing many of the known barriers for entry into the resale market for both buyers and consumers.

    To stay one step ahead, eBay should continue to build the Certified by Brand business to establish a leading market share among competitors. They will also need to stay attuned to consumer sentiment. All it takes is a few influential naysayers to turn luxury resale upside down. They would want to be ahead of that.

  8. Roland Gossage Avatar
    Roland Gossage

    With sustainability more top-of-mind for consumers, especially Gen Z, than five to 10 years ago, the secondhand market is growing quickly, projected to reach $77 billion by 2025.

    While these features specific to luxury items will certainly be a win for that market segment, the real stand out here is eBay’s implementation of AI to improve the seller experience, such as the “image-based magical listing tool.” Features like this make selling convenient while boosting the quality of product listing with little added effort on the seller’s part. The return is a better experience for buyers who will find it easier to shop quickly and successfully.

Share Your Opinion

Will the consignment service meaningfully help a broader audience sell their luxury items on eBay? What does eBay need to do in order to keep ahead of other retailers opening resale marketplaces for their own products?

Leave a Reply

Would you sell your own used luxury goods on eBay?

View Results

Loading ... Loading …
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Noble Member
3 days ago

There are two good features here. First, the consignment service which is a useful addition because some sellers do not enjoy creating and managing listings; others don’t have the experience in doing it, especially if they only sell occasionally. Second, authentication removes one of the big barriers to buying secondhand luxury – the risk of getting a fake item. I feel eBay is on the right track with these additions. Next it needs to look at site navigation and search, which can be confusing.

0
Mark Ryski
Mark Ryski
Trusted Member
3 days ago

A consignment service adds another important way for resellers and buyers to use eBay, and the Certified by Brand and other tools will help make the offering more attractive. eBay is right to be investing in tools to make the process easier. The second-hand market is not only big and growing, but it’s right in eBay’s wheelhouse. 

1
Shep Hyken
Shep Hyken
Active Member
3 days ago

This is a good way to get people who wouldn’t normally list on eBay to do so. The “magic” is in making it easy, which is stated in the last paragraph: “Convenience seems to be the theme across both of these launches.”

0
Scott Norris
Scott Norris
Member
2 days ago

We had very good results through Poshmark when my brother-in-law died during the pandemic – I wonder if eBay is several years too late? Poshmark has already built its network of sellers and a broad base of buyers. eBay might position itself as the way for “casual” selling when you only have one or two items (but even then I’d ask around to see who in your friend circle has a PM seller account and just go that way.)

0
Craig Sundstrom
Craig Sundstrom
Active Member
2 days ago

eBay, I would assume, already has a big jump on other resale sites by virtue of size (which is all-important). I don’t think they need to do anyhting differently, but I do think they need to stay ahead of potential problems; after – or maybe right along side – size in importance is reputation, and eBay’s genesis as a loosely organized group of amateur sellers makes policing difficult.

1
Ken Morris
Ken Morris
Active Member
2 days ago

I think the key here is the authenticity check. You really need to sell the original not a knock off. One slip and the credibility goes out the window. The consignment idea is very good and will resonate with the market place.

0
Rachelle King
Rachelle King
Member
2 days ago

Ebay has the scale and infrastructure to make a compelling proposition for the luxury resale market. They are already ahead of most retailers with removing many of the known barriers for entry into the resale market for both buyers and consumers.

To stay one step ahead, eBay should continue to build the Certified by Brand business to establish a leading market share among competitors. They will also need to stay attuned to consumer sentiment. All it takes is a few influential naysayers to turn luxury resale upside down. They would want to be ahead of that.

0
Roland Gossage
Roland Gossage
Member
1 day ago

With sustainability more top-of-mind for consumers, especially Gen Z, than five to 10 years ago, the secondhand market is growing quickly, projected to reach $77 billion by 2025.

While these features specific to luxury items will certainly be a win for that market segment, the real stand out here is eBay’s implementation of AI to improve the seller experience, such as the “image-based magical listing tool.” Features like this make selling convenient while boosting the quality of product listing with little added effort on the seller’s part. The return is a better experience for buyers who will find it easier to shop quickly and successfully.

0