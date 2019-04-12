Police departments across the country are on even greater alert than usual for thieves who steal packages from doorsteps and apartment building lobbies.

The problem of package theft continues to grow as more Americans do more of their shopping online. The New York Times reports that more than 90,000 packages a day disappear in New York City alone, about a 20 percent increase from four years ago. Across the country, more than 1.7 million packages are stolen or otherwise lost every day.

In Denver, according to the same report, police have seen a 68% increase in reported package thefts in the last four years. Washington, D.C. reported a marked increase as well.

Consumers, retailers, third-party vendors and law enforcement are all seeking ways to cut down on package theft.

Some consumers have turned to locker pickups from Amazon.com and others due to concerns about receiving their deliveries at home. Others choose to have packages delivered to their places of business. Third-party vendors such as BoxLock offer direct package tracking and smart padlocks that can be unlocked using an app.

FedEx and UPS are partnering with retailers to provide safe pickup points for online deliveries. FedEx and Walgreens, which first announced their exclusive partnership in 2017, offer package pickups and drop-offs at all of the drugstore chain’s 8,000-plus locations across the U.S. UPS Access Point services are located in nearly 8,000 CVS, 1,100 Michaels stores and many Advanced Auto Parts stores.

Retailers, many of whom offer buy online, pickup in-store or at curbside, offer many consumers the safest and most direct option for ensuring that products reach their intended final destination.