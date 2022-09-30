Will most Americans spend Black Friday shopping on their phones?

Photo: Getty Images/ArtistGNDphotography

Black Friday still draws large crowds to malls, shopping centers and stores, but a large percentage of Americans will spend the day opening apps and shopping from the comfort of their homes.

New research from Wunderkind shows that 71 percent of U.S. consumers plan to shop online on Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year.

Clothing and shoes top the list of gifts that consumers plan to buy at 65.7 percent, followed by gift cards (51 percent), technology products (49.8 percent) and video games, 44.6 percent.

Inflation is top of mind for most consumers this year, with 83.2 percent pointing to price as the biggest factor in their purchasing decision hierarchy and 54.4 percent listing availability. Thirty-one percent cite brand values as the biggest factor and 23.8 percent choose delivery windows.

Nearly half of all consumers — 47.1 percent of women and 48.2 percent of men — said they plan to spend less during the 2022 holiday season than they did in 2021.

A majority of consumers in the survey, 58.6 percent, said they usually learn about their favorite brands’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals through email. Nearly 63 percent said they like being reminded of deals in this manner.

Online sales may take up a larger percentage of total retail revenues this holiday season, but stores remain the primary destination for most and the key to pleasing customers who want multiple shopping options. New research from Verint points to the importance of customer experience in driving mass market retail sales in stores and online.

Eighty-eight percent of shoppers said that they were likely to make a repeat purchase after having a good customer experience. Eighty-two percent were likely to recommend the retailer to friends or family and 68 percent to join a loyalty program. Sixty-three percent would be more likely to write a positive review.

Negative experiences have predictable effects with shoppers going elsewhere after failing to resolve a customer service complaint in the first attempt (62 percent), communicating through their channel of choice (57 percent), being forced to repeat their issues (55 percent) or having to wait an extended wait period to resolve a problem (50 percent).