Will Netflix send customers streaming into Walmart’s stores?

Source: Walmart

Walmart plans to open Netflix Hub shops selling merchandise from the streaming platform’s films and television series in more than 2,400 U.S. stores as it seeks to build on an online-only deal introduced last October.

“The Hub promises to bring fans closer to the shows and movies they love,” said Frank Barbieri, VP, content and digital, Walmart U.S., in a blog entry. “Walmart customers will find even more music, apparel, collectibles, games and seasonal items from all their favorite shows and films including ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,’ ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ and more.”

Items available include a “Stranger Things” version of Lite-Brite, Funko dolls for “Squid Game” characters, as well as greeting cards, advent calendars and t-shirts. The shops will also stock a “curated snack box” featuring popcorn, candy and collectible cups.

Walmart will also sell a Netflix streaming gift card at $19.99.

“New products will drop seasonally to keep trending favorites at customers’ fingertips year-round,” said Mr. Barbieri.

Beyond sales, Netflix in-store shops could be traffic driver for Walmart, similar to Target’s 225 Disney in-store shops as well as Macy’s recent installation of Toys ‘R’ Us shops across its doors.

The gift card sales could help grow subscriptions for Netflix which saw declining subscriber numbers earlier this year for the first time. However, Netflix, which has produced over 1,500 original titles since it began creating original content in 2013, is increasingly looking to leverage its content to drive licensed merchandise royalties similar to the major studios.

Last year, Netflix introduced its own online store selling limited-edition merchandise in addition to launching Netflix Hub on Walmart.com. In mid-October this year, Netflix opened a 10,000 square-foot pop-up at Los Angeles’ The Grove shopping complex to mark its first multi-title brick and mortar destination.

Josh Simon, VP of consumer products at Netflix, said in a statement, “When we launched the Netflix Hub a year ago, we knew it was something special and we are thrilled to expand on this partnership bringing our fans even closer into the worlds of their favorite shows or films.”