Will Santa be bringing as many toys this holiday?

Photos: Walmart
Sep 08, 2020
by Tom Ryan
Tom Ryan

Walmart this year introduced an online focus group of kids to rate toys, rolled out an interactive tool that lets kids and parents try out toys virtually and came up with a “hottest toys” list influenced by pandemic-related behavior shifts.

“Toys play a critical role in families’ lives as they spend more time at home and parents seek ways to keep kids engaged with learning-based play,” said Steve Ronchetto, Walmart’s VP of toys, in a statement.

Walmart’s “hottest toys” list includes some suited to kids spending “more time at home” as well as those promising “limitless outdoor play” and to keep kids “busy and engaged for hours without a screen.”

Building on efforts in recent years, the retailer launched an online tool, Walmart Wonder Lab, to enable kids to “unbox, test and play with this holiday season’s hottest toys without leaving home.”

The industry’s big three toy sellers are Walmart, Target and Amazon.com, the latter recently agreeing to provide fulfillment for toysrus.com.

Toys have seen strong momentum with kids confined to their homes amid lockdown measures. The NPD Group reported toy sales in the U.S. climbed 16 percent in the first half, led by online purchases. The strongest global gains were in games and puzzles, up 37 percent; outdoor & sports toys, 27 percent; building sets, 14 percent; and arts & crafts, 11 percent. The top toy property was Disney Frozen, followed by Star Wars, Little Tikes, Barbie and Lego Star Wars.

Conservative inventory planning, however, may inhibit gains. Mattel and Hasbro reported strong POS growth in the second quarter, but cautious steps by stores to replenish stocks and subsequent shortages restrained wholesale gains.

Innovation may spark holiday selling. Fisher Price recently introduced a “My Home Office” playset featuring a pretend laptop, headset and a to-go coffee cup to align with the work-from-home trend.

Retail sales may also benefit from parents wanting to make their kids happy amid 2020’s disruption. Speaking to CNBC, Brad Bedwell, Walmart’s merchandising director of preschool toys and omni merchandising, said, “This is really a category that can spark some joy for our customers and kind of deliver on what makes staying at home fun.”

DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: Are you more optimistic or pessimistic that the toy category will see gains this holiday selling season? What factors appear to be working for and against the category? What adjustments may be necessary?

"Are you more optimistic or pessimistic that the toy category will see gains this holiday selling season?"

Neil Saunders
Neil Saunders
Managing Director, GlobalData
20 minutes 40 seconds ago

In volume terms, I think toys will perform reasonably well this year. With kids staying home more, buying them things to keep them entertained will remain important. However in value terms, the gains may be less impressive. As ever, I suspect there will be very fierce competition in toys over the holidays and this, as it always does, will result in a lot of price-matching and price-lowering. But overall, this won’t be a terrible year for toys!

Ben Ball
Ben Ball
Senior Vice President, Dechert-Hampe
12 minutes 39 seconds ago

What’s left that parents haven’t already bought in the struggle to entertain isolated kids? Manufacturers will need to have plenty of innovation ready to go this year if toy retailers are going to capture all the holiday dollars they could.

Richard Hernandez
Richard Hernandez
Director, Affiliated Foods, Inc.
11 minutes 46 seconds ago

The unknown is a big deal going into the holiday season. I don’t think it will completely hamper toy sales, but I think parents will be more judicious in how they spend their money and what they spend their money on. I also see retailers starting to hawk toys any day now.

Cathy Hotka
Cathy Hotka
Principal, Cathy Hotka & Associates
7 minutes 43 seconds ago

If I were Walmart I’d make a very big deal about the kids online focus group. Kids love knowing what other kids like and will trust that recommendation. Imagine the competition: will the car toy win, or will the video game?

"Are you more optimistic or pessimistic that the toy category will see gains this holiday selling season?"

