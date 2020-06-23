Would Amazon and Google benefit from publishing fake consumer reviews?
It doesn’t sound right, but new research says that sites that collect consumer reviews on businesses and products should leave fake ones untouched.
Results from a study — “A Tangled Web: Should Online Review Portals Display Fraudulent Reviews?” — from researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Washington published in the Information Systems Research journal show that 85 percent of consumers would like a choice in deciding if they want to incorporate fake review information into their decision-making when it comes to businesses and products.
“We find consumers have more trust in the information provided by review portals that display fraudulent reviews alongside nonfraudulent reviews, as opposed to the common practice of censoring suspected fraudulent reviews,” said Beibei Li, Anna Loomis McCandless chair and associate professor of IT and management at Carnegie Mellon. “The impact of fraudulent reviews on consumers’ decision-making process increases with the uncertainty in the initial evaluation of product quality.”
The research points to the critical role that reviews play in purchasing decisions, with 97 percent of consumers consulting reviews at some point when deciding what and when to buy. The growing role of reviews has brought with it an increase in fake ones. Prof. Li cites industry and media reports that show fraudulent reviews make up between 15 and 30 percent of all those posted.
The study points to the different approaches that various platforms have taken to address fake reviews. Google deletes them, Amazon.com censors them and Yelp publishes them with a notation that they may be faked.
Using “large-scale” Yelp data, 80 percent of respondents in the survey said they trust platforms that leave and call out potential fakes because they believe the practice makes businesses less likely to try and rig the system. Fake reviewers are, in essence, called out for cheating for all to see on the review page.
DISCUSSION QUESTIONS: How significant a role do you think business and product reviews play in purchasing decisions? Do you agree that online platforms such as Amazon and Google would benefit more by publishing and calling out fake reviews rather than censoring them?
Worldwide Director, Industry Strategy, Microsoft
If they publish AND call out the fake reviews, then the practice stands to nurture trust in the platform by consumers. Even if they don’t catch all of the offending commentary, a demonstrable effort should appeal to shoppers who may regard reviews with healthy skepticism.
It’s a little easier to fake Yelp reviews – anyone can post a poor (or glowing) restaurant critique.
What I’d like to see more of is “validated purchase” reviews where only those who have actually bought and PAID for the product are featured.
Co-Founder and Executive Partner, VectorScient
Yelp gives the ability to see “other reviews that are not currently recommended.” It makes sense.
Reviews can also be marked with other indicators – verified purchase (which Amazon already does), likely fake, influenced by seller, etc.
The platforms have their own interest in ensuring the trust. We already see when reviews on a seller’s website are very likely inflated/fake.
Director of Partnerships, Operations, and Legal, MarketDial
This really all comes down to brand and platform credibility. Because nearly all consumers engage with reviews at some point, and because platforms and brands have manipulated reviews for far too long, consumers have grown weary of review boards filled only with 5-star reviews. Though fake reviews distort the market and potentially undercut a market fundamental–the study indicates that instead of misleading consumers, they are a sign to consumers that the brand or platform has not censored the review page, granting even more credibility to the good reviews. However, it seems the best way for platforms to have their cake and eat it too is to mark fraudulent reviews as fraudulent. This way they maintain credibility while diminishing the misleading effect of fake reviews.
Founder, President, Bakertown Consulting
Reviews are a critical part of the buying process for many consumers – therefore, fake reviews should be deleted or called out so the customer can make the most informed decision.