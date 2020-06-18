Google commits to black-owned businesses with $175 million fund

Retail News

TechCrunch

Google parent company Alphabet has announced a broad array of commitments to do a better job diversifying its executive team and workforce and support black-owned businesses. Responding to the current protests rocking the nation, management said it hopes to translate “the energy of this moment into lasting, meaningful change.” Alphabet has set a goal of having 30 percent of its workforce representative of underrepresented groups by 2025, perhaps a tall order considering about 3.5 percent of its employees are black, currently. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also announced the establishment of a $175 million fund to provide grants for small businesses and black-owned enterprises.